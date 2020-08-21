Honda CB650R REVIEW. Blindingly quick Sports Café Racer A licence motorcycle with an A2 licence map!

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the new 2020 Honda CB650R Naked Raw Sports Street Fighter, stripped-down Neo Sports Café Racer Motorcycle.

With 94bhp, this motorcycle flies!

We put it through it’s paces and give you all the info you need to make an informed buying decision.

We show the acceleration, braking and handling, and give you all the information and specifications as well as our personal take on what the bike is like.