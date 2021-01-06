Honda Completes Its 2021 Model Line-up With Updates To Gl1800 Gold Wing And Gold Wing Tour

Honda welcomes 2021 with news of updates to its seminal touring flagship, the GL1800 Gold Wing.

The Gold Wing was redrawn from the ground up for 2018, becoming much lighter, sleeker and more agile, while still benefitting from the avalanche of torque provided by a monumental flat six-cylinder 1800cc engine, and adding a host of new features to cement its reputation as a technological flagship, including the option of 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

For 2021 both the Gold Wing and Gold Wing ‘Tour’ receive upgrades to audio and speaker quality. The Gold Wing now comes in a contemporary new Pearl Deep Mud Grey colour scheme, with orange accents on the front fender, engine cover, headlight surround, fuel tank and rear section.

From the more traditional touring direction, the Gold Wing ‘Tour’ has enhanced long distance practicality and comfort. Top box capacity is increased to 61 litres, enough for two large full-face helmets, and it now features a luxurious suede/synthetic leather seat cover and a more relaxed angle for the pillion back rest. The Gold Wing ‘Tour’ will be available in two colour options: a stealthy Gunmetal Black Metallic and majestic Candy Ardent Red.

The two versions of the Gold Wings each project a distinctive aura of their own; each are the perfect choice for the modern rider who wants a technological and performance tour de force with understated, yet unmistakeable, presence.

Fittingly, the revised Gold Wing crowns Honda’s 2021 model year line-up. And what a line-up. 24 new or revised models, from the air-cooled Vision 110 scooter to the mighty ’Wing, and all points in between. Honda has long been in the business of providing something for riders of every age and taste. With the wide-ranging potential of its comprehensive 2021 line-up, this has never been more the case.

Full details of Honda GL1800 Gold Wing to follow here:

Sports bike enthusiasts are well catered for. The high-revving, hard-hitting MotoGP-inspired CBR1000RR-R Fireblade heads the family alongside the CBR650R’s real-world sporting ability and the pocket-rocket, twin-cylinder CBR500R.

Adventure-oriented riders also have great options, from the ‘go anywhere’ Africa Twin and its continent-crossing ‘Adventure Sports’ variant, to the unique, two-wheeled SUV X-ADV, do-it-all NC750X and CB500X compact adventurer.

The Neo Sports Café naked range strips the motorcycle back to bare metal. The CB1000R and CB1000R Black Edition set the style bar high and, close in their wheel-tracks, follow the CB650R and CB125R; both packing high specification and desirability.

Fans of custom cool now have the option of two Rebels, with the CMX1100 Rebel joining the CMX500 Rebel. This brand new, big-bore custom machine offers strong, characterful response from its twin-cylinder engine, sophisticated riding technology and a fine-handling chassis.

Luxury scooter riders will not be disappointed either. The premium Forza 125 and new Forza 350 are now joined by the new Forza 750 – a new flagship for the high performance sporty GT Forza line-up, loaded with technology (including Dual Clutch Transmission as standard) and deluxe comfort for two.

For new riders, a total of eight A1 licence-compatible machines are primed and ready to go: the Forza 125, PCX125, SH125, SH Mode and Vision 110 scooters, and the CB125F, CB125R and MSX Grom motorcycles. Although each offers its own unique appeal and identity, they all have in common a high level of specification, practicality, fuel economy, build quality and fun factor.

