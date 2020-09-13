Honda Gold Wing MEGA Review. Is this the Worlds best touring motorcycle? DCT explained GL1800 bagger

If you cant see the above click here to watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnfANa3-9d0

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We give the new 2020 Honda Gold Wing GL1800B a mega review. This is a long and comprehensive review with everything you need to know about Honda‘s flagship touring motorbike.

We explain the DCT automatic, double clutch transmission and tell you exactly what it’s like. We look at the Modes, Brakes, Suspension, Engine, Seating, Luggage Compartments, Acceleration, engine and exhaust sound, and even show you what it looks like under its skin.

We also look at PCP finance options and the cost of servicing.

We highly recommend that after watching this video, you look on Honda‘s website for further information, and arrange a test ride with your local Honda motorcycle dealership.

Father and son team look at and analyse this bike from the perspective of different generations.

What’s it like for passengers? How fast is it? Is it slow and cumbersome? What about the reverse gear?

We cover everything in the longest review we have ever done.