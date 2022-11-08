Honda Msx125 Grom

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Honda’s pocket-sized funster rides into 23YM with its retro-cool style, quick-detach body panels, LCD dash and air-cooled engine driving through five-speed gearbox, refreshed by the availability of two fresh new colours for 23YM – one with gold wheels and retro big-block graphic treatment.

Introduction

Easy to use, fun and functional, the original leisure motorcycle was defined by Honda in 1963 with the iconic, small-wheeled Monkey bike and carried on – redefined for each respective generation – with the reborn 18YM Monkey and 22YM DAX.

And in the 21st century the formula has found resonance with the new breed of young riders. Known as ‘Generation Y’ in the USA, ‘Dek Neaw’ in Thailand and ‘Street-Kei’ in Japan, they have grown up in the borderless internet age, and share a culture, outlook and spirit that defies convention.

Instinctively drawn to motorcycling, they need their first two-wheeled transport to be exciting but not unduly challenging, with a design that sets them apart and a reasonable price tag. In 13YM Honda introduced the MSX125 (Mini Street X-treme 125) to cater specifically for such young riders.

A truly global product the MSX125 (known as the ‘Grom’ in Japan and USA) has been a hit across the world. In its first sales season the MSX125 joined the CBF125 in the ranks of Europe’s top 5 best-selling 125cc motorcycles. And, over the last few years, it has established itself as a firm favourite, whether used for simple urban transport or as a heavily customised style statement by its target market.

After 6 years of quiet success and several small styling evolutions, with an eye on the next wave of young riders, 21YM saw a new MSX125 hit the streets of Europe with an even cooler direction of travel, and a new name – the MSX125 Grom.

For 23YM two striking new colours are available for Honda’s little machine that continues to brim with big dreams.

Model Overview

21YM’s completely redesigned bodywork gave the MSX125 Grom a new design language: fresh and fun, and also easily removed ready for an owner’s creativity to get to work. The LCD dash was also updated to include a rev-counter and gear position indicator.

Now approaching its tenth year of sales, the Grom’s air-cooled engine maintains usable, real-world performance with a fifth gear to help longer-range riding. And the chassis – tried and tested – continues to offer small-bike dimensions with big-bike suspension, braking and handling qualities.

The 23YM MSX125 Grom will be available in the following colour options:

Matt Dim Gray Metallic with unique gold wheels and ‘Big Logo’ graphics **NEW**

Splendid Blue **NEW**

Gayety Red SE with new black front mudguard

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Bodywork with inimitable individuality

Easy custom potential – all four panels attach with just six bolts each side

LCD dash includes rev counter and gear position indicator

Two all-new colours for 23YM

There’s a cool kind of quirkiness about the MSX125 Grom’s bodywork; a distinctive individuality that mixes the modernity of sleek LED headlight, pared-down seat unit and subframe with the retro of the super-compact side panels and tank covers. And, influenced by customers’ ongoing efforts to make their bike unique, this is a bike designed around the concept of adaptability and easy customisation – all of the bodywork attaches with six bolts each side, a detail highlighted by large bolt surrounds for another unique design touch.

The gold finish to the USD front forks, and yellow shock spring stand out in bright contrast to the blacked-out engine, exhaust, wheels and swingarm. Easy to read for its compact size the LCD digital dash includes a rev-counter and gear position indicator, alongside the speedometer, twin trip meters, fuel gauge and clock. Resetting of the trip meters and clock, or alternation between odometer and trip meter, is managed by the switches either side of the display.

3.2 Engine

125cc, air-cooled fuel-injected two-valve engine

2kW peak power/10.5Nm torque and 66.6km/l (WMTC mode)

Five-speed gearbox for higher-speed cruising

The 125cc, two-valve air-cooled engine uses a 50mm bore and 63.1mm stroke, with compression ratio of 10.0:1. Peak power of 7.2kW arrives at 7,250rpm, with peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500rpm.

It packs a perfect blend of zippy roll-on performance with useful, accessible all-round ability. Really, this unit all about the fun of twisting a throttle; the five-speed gearbox amplifies the pleasure (and usability) and allows top speed of 94km/h.

Manual clutch operation imparts a full-sized motorcycle experience, while the 15T gearbox sprocket, 38T final drive sprocket and 12-inch wheels deliver lively around-town response plus the ability to travel slowly in a high gear – perfect for threading easily through tight traffic.

It’s also economical, returning 66.6km/l (WMTC mode) by using low-friction technologies, such as an offset cylinder and roller-rocker arm for the valve gear. Sophisticated PGM-FI guarantees highly efficient combustion and works in conjunction with both air intake and exhaust to deliver an involving experience at the throttle. A large, 2.5L airbox and panel-type, wet paper filter provides reliable and quiet airflow; the filter itself has a life of 10,000 miles. The exhaust downpipe and muffler are two separate parts.

3.3 Chassis

Steel mono-backbone frame provides central strength; 761mm seat height

Quality suspension performance from 31mm USD forks and rear monoshock

12-inch wheel rims, hydraulic disc brakes front and rear plus IMU controlled ABS braking

A steel mono-backbone frame ensures core strength. Its rigid, square-section tube joins the headstock directly to the swingarm pivot plates and every other part in effect hangs visibly from the frame, greatly contributing to the minimalist look. Specifically tuned vertical/horizontal rigidity and flex in the swingarm pivot and engine hanger plates provides the perfect balance of comfort and confidence.

The frame structure also enables efficient storage of PGM-FI-related components and electrical parts inside the tank cover and fuel capacity is increased (6.0L). Wheelbase is a snug 1200mm, with rake and trail of 25°/81mm. Kerb weight is reduced to 103kg. A low 761mm seat height makes the MSX125 Grom very manageable; its size also ensures that motor homeowners find it easy to load/unload, transport and use.

Suspension front and rear delivers ‘beyond class’ quality. The 31mm USD fork reduces unsprung weight and, thanks to the pistons’ greater pressure-bearing area (compared to a standard telescopic fork) offers improved damping feel throughout the stroke. The top and bottom yokes are full-sized, further enhancing handling and rider feel while a lightweight and robust single rear shock operates a simple and tough H-shape, 50mm x 25mm steel box section swingarm.

Fundamental to the MSX Grom’s form and function are its 5-spoke (re-styled) 12-inch cast aluminium wheels, which feature wide 2.5-inch rims. Front 120/70-12 and 130/70-12 rear tyres also inject dynamic looks and performance. Hydraulic dual piston front (finished in gold) and single piston rear brake calipers work front 220mm and rear 190mm discs. The ABS system operates through an IMU to minimise rear lift.

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type 2-valve air-cooled single cylinder Displacement 125cc Bore & Stroke 50.0mm x 63.1mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Max. Power Output 7.2Kw @ 7,250rpm Max. Torque 10.5Nm @ 5,500rpm Oil Capacity 1.1 litres Noise Level Lurban 69.7; Lwot 71.2 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 litres Fuel Consumption 65.7km/l ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Motor Battery Capacity 12V 3.5AH ACG Output 225W/5000rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiplate Transmission Type 5 speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel mono-backbone frame CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 1,760mm x 720mm x 1,015mm Wheelbase 1,200mm Caster Angle 25⁰ Trail 81mm Seat Height 761mm Ground Clearance 180mm Kerb Weight 103kg Turning radius 1.9 metres SUSPENSION Type Front USD Front Forks, 31mm Type Rear Mono shock, steel square pipe swingarm WHEELS Type Front 5 Spoke Aluminium Cast Type Rear 5 Spoke Aluminium Cast Rim Size Front MT 2.5-12 Rim Size Rear MT 2.5-12 Tyres Front 120/70-12 Tyres Rear 130/70-12 BRAKES Type Front Single 220mm disc with hydraulic dual-piston brake caliper Type Rear Single 190mm disc with hydraulic single-piston brake caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments LCD digital dash with speedometer, twin trip meters, fuel gauge and clock. Headlight LED Headlight and Taillight

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

