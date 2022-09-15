Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Following the announcement of the partnership with Honda Motor Europe and Cardo Systems, the Honda-branded, top-of-the-range PACKTALK EDGE device is now in European dealers*.

The result of a new licensing agreement between the two world-renowned brands, the Honda PACKTALK EDGE joins the Honda line-up as an officially licensed product.

Featuring Cardo’s second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) connectivity, riders can connect with up to 15 others, seamlessly join, leave and rejoin at a distance of eight kilometers (five miles) with no need to stop to reconnect or press any buttons.

The EDGE houses the most advanced Bluetooth 5.2 chip so there’s also the option to connect to others in Bluetooth mode with fast pairing and Live Intercom Bluetooth support. The slimline, antenna-free unit connects to any helmet using the new Air Mount with an innovative magnetic ‘guide’ to ensure the device is directed to the most secure placement.

Riders can enjoy high-quality sound courtesy of the JBL speakers and three sound profiles available. Natural Voice Operation allows riders to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the handlebars by activating the device by saying ‘Hey Cardo’. There’s also a noise-cancelling microphone, over-the-air updates via the free Cardo Connect App, 13-hours of battery life – and fast charging as standard. The EDGE can also be connected to the TFT screen** to enhance the ride…

The new Honda PACKTALK EDGE has an MSRP of €389,95 and will be available from Honda and Cardo retailers or it can be ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com.

The Honda PACKTALK EDGE was used by the team on the most recent Honda Adventure Roads ride through Iceland – check out the video here:

Image credit: Cardo and Honda

*In selected European countries.

**Refer to manufacturer owner’s manuals to best understand the scope of capability on your machine. Natural Voice command limitations may occur when connected.

