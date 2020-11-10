2021 HONDA PCX125

Honda’s popular PCX125 evolves its style with a crisper edge. It also features more under seat storage, a USB Type-C charging socket and Smart Key operation. Power is drawn from a new, enhanced Smart Power Plus (eSP+) four-valve EURO5-specification engine, now with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). A redesigned frame incorporates longer suspension travel at the rear, and larger-sized tyres.

Introduction

The PCX125 is one of the quiet success stories of Honda’s two-wheeled line-up, having clocked up sales of over 140,000 units in Europe since its arrival in 2010. Its success is down to a formula Honda has had many years’ experience in perfecting: a strong, modern design that allows it to fit elegantly into a style-conscious urban lifestyle, coupled with compact dimensions that ensure it can plot a path through busy traffic – and be parked – with ease.

Also integral to the formula is an ‘X’ level of Personal Comfort (thus PCX) provided by the sit-in riding position, weather protection, underseat storage for a full-face helmet and all-round build quality. And, not to forget, outstanding value for money (both at purchase and throughout ownership) has always helped underpin the PCX’s popularity.

In 2010, the PCX was the first two-wheeler in Europe to feature Idling Stop technology; two years later it became the first scooter in Europe to use Honda’s ultra-efficient enhanced Smart Power (eSP) engine. For 2016 it gained EURO4 compliance and, in 2018, received a major design update, a new chassis and more power for its engine.

It’s a scooter that’s always moved with the times and the 2021 PCX125 leaps forward once again with a new engine and frame combination, increased convenience and comfort, plus a bold evolution of its avant-garde style – all aimed to retain the PCX’s place close to the beating heart of European two-wheeled travel.

Model Overview

The new PCX125 maintains a unique presence but sees its style mature; bolder and crisper, a rolling statement of difference, with redesigned LED lighting. The bodywork also hides extra under seat storage, more floor space and a USB Type-C charger in the glovebox. A new, ‘widescreen’ instrument display presents all the vital information and Honda’s Smart Key now operates the ignition and seat.

Also new is the enhanced Smart Power Plus (eSP+) four-valve engine, which offers more power and torque, and the rider benefit of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). It mounts in a redesigned tubular steel frame; for improved ride comfort the rear shocks feature extra travel and both front and rear tyre sizes have grown.

The 2021 PCX125 will be available in the following colour options:

Matt Dim Gray Metallic NEW

Pearl Jasmine White

Candy Luster Red

Matt Galaxy Black Metallic

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Bodywork completely redrawn in crisp evolution of the futuristic looks

New LED headlight features signature running light

More room under the seat; USB charging socket in the glove box

Smart Key operation of ignition and seat opening

A consistent design signature of the PCX125 has always been the bodywork – with its strong character line and ‘block’ primary paint colour – flowing together as a whole, front to rear. For the 2021 update the theme continues – but bolder and crisper, with a heightened sense of the futuristic style that has always been part of the PCX appeal.

And full, premium LED lighting also sets the PCX125 apart from the crowd. The headlight is new and features a signature running light with 5 narrow flash lines positioned in parallel. It’s matched to an X-shaped taillight using multi-optic technology to give an intense, 3D effect.

All of the lines and angles have been subtly re-carved, to dramatic effect. The front fairing flares in its upper portion but elegantly draws in at the waist; alongside a slightly larger, blacked-out screen this produces improved wind protection without excess bulk.

The seat is contoured for both rider/pillion comfort and easy ground reach; there’s also 30mm extra foot space forward and at the sides. Seat height remains 764mm, but is very manageable with a ‘straddling’ height of 540mm.

The swooping lines also hide more storage capacity under the seat. An extra 2.4L brings the total volume up to 30.4L – perfect for a full-face helmet, and more. There’s also now a USB Type-C socket in the glovebox, replacing the ACC charger of the previous design, ready to plug a smartphone straight into. Even the fuel filler cap cover has been revisited, featuring space to store the fuel cap during re-fuelling.

A Smart Key is also a fresh addition to the PCX125’s armoury. As well as controlling the main ignition switch knob and compartment locking it can also manage the (optional) 35L removable Smart top box. With the Smart Key in the rider’s pocket the box is unlocked, and automatically locks when the rider walks away. It can also be locked from the key.

A new, ‘widescreen’ central console instrument layout presents all information neatly and concisely, in an easy-to-read format. An inverted LCD displays the speed, while other information available includes odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, average fuel consumption and Idling Stop indicator.

Wide, chrome handlebars are a PCX signature. Mounted in traditional clamps (with newly optimised rubber density) they offer excellent leverage around town and are a neat retro touch.

The rear grab rail has been redesigned. The new shape is thinner, saving 310g from the previous design, and provides the passenger with a comfortable and supportive grab handle while on the move.

3.2 Engine

New, more powerful eSP+ four-valve, water-cooled SOHC engine

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) also applied for 2021

The engine features Idling Stop plus EURO5 compliance

The PCX125’s new, enhanced Smart Power Plus (eSP+) four-valve, water-cooled SOHC powerplant delivers 9.2kW @ 8,750rpm, with peak torque of 11.8Nm @ 6,500rpm. Bore and stroke is set at 53.5 x 55.5mm with compression ratio of 11.5:1 (as opposed to 52.4 x 57.9mm and 11:1 of the previous design). The shorter stroke not only allows room for the two extra valves, it reduces sliding friction.

Acceleration from a standing start or roll-on is improved, and the PCX will cruise happily around 90km/h. V-max is 98km/h. And, thanks to the engine’s fuel efficiency of approximately 47.6km/l (WMTC mode), and 8.1L tank, range is approximately 385km between fill ups.

An additional technology, new to the PCX, to boost rider confidence in wet conditions is Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which works in the background to deftly manage rear wheel traction. A ‘T’ indicator flickers on the dash when HSTC is actively reducing wheelspin, and the system can be turned off completely.

Honda’s eSP+ low-friction technologies are found throughout the engine; clever packaging of items like the oil pump (which is built into the crankcase) help to further ensure efficiency. A compact combustion chamber and PGM-FI fuel injection – with 28mm diameter throttle body, 2mm larger – optimises burning velocity and cooling performance.

An offset cylinder reduces friction caused by contact between piston and bore, efficiently transmitting combustion energy to the crankshaft. A ‘spiny’ cast-iron sleeve – with tiny surface extensions – keeps in check any distortion of the inner bore diameter. This design lowers tension in the piston ring, reducing friction. A new hydraulic cam chain tensioner further improves engine efficiencies by reducing internal vibrations and improving fuel economy.

Piston oil jets – as used by CRF450R competition MX machine – maintain consistent cooling. This allows ignition timing advances and prevents abnormal combustion, such as ‘knocking’. A hydraulic cam chain tensioner lifter inhibits chain vibration, controls noise and reduces friction.

A high-efficiency radiator – integrated into the exterior of the right-side crankcase – employs a small, light fan reducing frictional losses and lowering drag. Rolling resistance within the transmission unit is reduced by the use of three low-friction main bearings, all designed to deal with the loads they individually receive. An optimised clutch – and pulleys – complement the performance increase.

The electronically controlled, brushless ACG starter is an integrated component mounted directly on the end of the crankshaft, serving as starter motor and alternator. It spins the engine directly, eliminating any noise from gear engagement or meshing.

Idling Stop automatically stops the engine running after three seconds at idle when the scooter is stationary and the brakes applied, and re-starts it instantly the throttle grip is twisted. It’s seamless in use thanks to ACG and the swing-back system that returns the crank to its position before air intake, and a decompression mechanism that negates cranking resistance from compression. It has the functionality to ‘read’ the battery charge and turns itself off to avoid excessive drain.

Through the 2021 update the engine cover and swingarm have been redesigned to complement the new bodywork. Revisions to internal structure of the muffler and the repositioning of the catalyser have enhanced gas purification performance, helping the engine secure EURO5 compliance.

3.3 Chassis

New steel frame offers durability with nimble handling

Twin rear shocks feature larger spring diameter and longer stroke, improving comfort

Stylish new wheels complement the re-style; larger tyre sizes enhance road holding

The new PCX125 has a redesigned duplex steel cradle frame designed to deliver the durability needed for the rigours of urban life, without losing the in-town manoeuvrability the PCX has always been famous for, plus its user-friendliness and relaxed riding position.

Wheelbase is set at 1,315mm, with 26° 30’ rake and 80mm trail. Overall kerb weight is 130kg. Both wheels employ a stylish new design to complement the bodywork, and the rear is now a 13-inch diameter, 1-inch smaller. Tyre sizes are also larger, 110/70-14 front and 130/70-13 rear (as opposed to 100/80-14 and 120/70-14).

The 31mm front forks are unchanged with 89mm axle travel, but the rear shock absorbers feature 10mm extra stroke, at 95mm, and use heavier weight springs for a smoother ride on rough city streets.

Stopping power is provided by the twin-piston front caliper and 220mm disc, matched to a 130mm rear drum brake; single-channel ABS operates on the front brake.

Accessories

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the PCX 125, including windshield and a 35-litre Smart Top Box.

For more information on Honda Motorcycles UK visit www.honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Single-cylinder, water cooled, eSP+ SOHC 4-stroke 4-valve Displacement 125cc Bore x Stroke 53.5 x 55.5mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Max. Power Output 9.2kW @ 8,750rpm Max. Torque 11.8Nm @ 6,500rpm Oil Capacity 0.9 L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 8.1 L Fuel Consumption 47.6km/litre (without Idling Stop) (WMTC mode) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V/7AH (10H) ACG Output 255W DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Automatic, centrifugal, dry type Transmission Type V-Matic Final Drive 10.65 FRAME Type Tubular steel duplex CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 1,935 x 740 x 1,105mm Wheelbase 1,315mm Caster Angle 26° 30’ Trail 80mm Seat Height 764mm Ground Clearance 135mm Kerb Weight 130kg SUSPENSION Type Front 31mm telescopic fork, 89mm axle travel Type Rear Twin suspension aluminium swingarm, 95mm axle travel WHEELS Type Front 5-spoke Y-shaped cast aluminum Type Rear 5-spoke Y-shaped cast aluminum Rim Size Front 14M/C x MT2.75 Rim Size Rear 13M/C x MT3.50 Tyres Front 110/70-14M/C Tyres Rear 130/70-13M/C BRAKES Type Front 220mm hydraulic disc with combined 2 piston caliper with ABS Type Rear 130mm drum INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

*Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



