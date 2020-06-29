With Round 1 of the Championship due to get underway at the start of August (7/8/9), the Honda Racing team has launched its 2020 team merchandise, which is now available to buy across Honda’s UK dealer network. With Round 1 of the Championship due to get underway at the start of August (7/8/9), the Honda Racing team has launched its 2020 team merchandise, which is now available to buy across Honda’s UK dealer network.

A new look for the Honda team this season, the clothing mirrors the livery on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that Andrew and Glenn Irwin will ride in the British Superbike Championship, as well as Tom Neave and Davey Todd in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Partnering with new clothing supplier Marke Creative for the 2020 season, there’s something for everyone in the range including; a short-sleeved t-shirt, long-sleeved t-shirt, polo shirt, padded jacket, soft shell jacket, padded jacket and a fleece jacket.

As well as clothing garments, there’s a selection of Honda Racing team accessories including an umbrella, baseball cap, drawstring bag, water bottle, and a neck buff which doubles up as an anti-bacterial face covering.

For more information on how to purchase and RRPs contact your local Honda dealer: https://bit.ly/HondaUK_Dealers

The Honda Racing merchandise will also be available at selected British Superbike Championship rounds.