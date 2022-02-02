Honda Racing UK and Motul – a brand-new partnership in BSB and on the Roads.

Honda Racing UK is pleased to announce a new sponsorship agreement with Motul, as they challenge the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as well as making their long-awaited return to the Roads at the International North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT Races in 2022.

This year presents huge milestones for the Honda Racing UK team, one of which is the 30th Anniversary of the iconic Fireblade, which is represented on the livery of the teams’ CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP machines, as well as the rider leathers throughout the BSB and road racing season.

This is the first time Honda Racing UK and Motul have worked together in both the British Superbike Championship, as well as on the roads for the NW200 and the TT, which this year sees Motul brand ambassador John McGuinness return to Honda machinery and celebrate his 100th TT race start.

The team is busy preparing for the start of the season, with the first official BSB test set to take place at Snetterton on 25-27 March, but for those who can’t wait that long, the 30th Anniversary livery will be making its debut at the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show (11-13 February), where it will be on display on the Honda stand.

Havier Beltran, Honda Racing UK Team Manager:

“2022 is an exciting season for the team across both BSB and the Roads; we have Tom stepping up into the Superbike class, John back on Honda machinery, Glenn finally making his TT debut, as well as celebrating 30 years of the Fireblade and we’re welcoming Motul as a new sponsor, which is the first time for us in the British Championship. Motul have a great pedigree on the Roads, as well as numerous successes across two-wheel motorsport, and we’re looking forward to getting the season underway and working with the team there.

Günter Steven, Head of Sales Export Motul Deutschland:

“As one of the leading motorbike manufacturers in the United Kingdom, Honda trusts our premium range of high-performance lubricants and motorcycle care products as well as our sales concepts for their dealer network – we are very pleased about this and it is a solid basis on which we will build a successful cooperation. The fact that we also share the same values on top of that, as well as a great commitment to motorsport, offers both of us the perfect basis for a long-term partnership. We can’t wait to merge our collective knowledge and experience in both trade and motorsport to create a great synergy together.”

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles, Honda UK:

“We are delighted to announce a new working partnership with Motul this year. They have a wealth of success across many motorsport series around the world and I have been impressed by their passion and professionalism. It’s great to form a new partnership together in such an important and special year as the Fireblade celebrates its 30th Anniversary in both BSB and the Roads. We have a busy few months ahead with testing starting soon, the BSB championship on the near horizon and we can’t wait to head back to Northern Ireland for the NW200 and then quickly on to the TT with Glenn making his first start and John his 100th!”

