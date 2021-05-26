Honda Racing Uk Lift The Covers On Its 2021 Honda Cbr1000rr-r Fireblade Sp

The Honda Racing UK team has pulled back the covers to unveil the 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that Glenn Irwin, Ryo Mizuno and Takumi Takahashi will race this season in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as well as Tom Neave in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

For the 2021 season, the Honda Racing UK Fireblade goes back to its roots and features the iconic Tri-Colour livery, with the addition of a carbon fibre mudguard, belly pan and rear hugger, which can be purchased separately through Honda Genuine Parts for the road going machine.

Eagle-eyed fans will spot the continuation of long-standing partnerships with Akrapovič and Castrol, as well as Performance Parts, Close Brothers, Nova Racing and Datatool, with a new sponsor onboard for the season, RK Chains.

as motorcycle journalist John Hogan introduces the stunning-new livery, while catching up with Team Manager Havier Beltran, as well as Glenn, Ryo, Takumi and Tom ahead of Round 1.

Honda Racing UK will debut the 2021 livery at the final official BSB test on Tuesday 8 June at Donington Park, ready for the start of the season at Oulton Park (25/26/27 June).

2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Calendar:

Round 1 Oulton Park 25-27 June

Round 2 Knockhill 9-11 July

Round 3 Brands Hatch (GP) 23-25 July

Round 4 Thruxton 30 July – 1 August

Round 5 Donington Park 13-15 August

Round 6 Cadwell Park 20-22 August

Round 7 Snetterton 3-5 September

Round 8 Silverstone (NAT) 10-12 September

Round 9 Oulton Park 24-26 September

Round 10 Donington Park (GP) 1-3 October

Round 11 Brands Hatch (GP) 15-17 October

