Honda Rebel Review. Is this cooler than a Harley-Davidson Iron 883? An A2 licence cruiser motorbike

If you cant see the above click here to watch on Youtube https://youtu.be/myEybm4dh3c

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review a really nice black Honda Rebel motorcycle.

This bike can be ridden on an A2 licence in the UK and EU (of course other countries don’t have our stupid licensing laws).

We look at the engine, performance, acceleration and brakes, handling, suspension, size (will it be too big or small for you?), styling, wheels and tyres, equipment seats and more!

After watching this video you will be able to make an informed buying decision.

We assess this bike from the point of view of two generations, young and older (ish). What are its good points and bad points? Price and specs too!

