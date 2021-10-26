Honda Signs Iker Lecuona And Xavi Vierge For Its Factory Worldsbk Squad

Honda is very pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Spanish riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge to compete on its official World Superbike Team in 2022 aboard the factory Honda CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE.

Lecuona, 21-year old rider from Valencia, made his debut in the Moto2 World Championship in 2016 and is currently completing his second year in MotoGP, while 24-year-old Xavi Vierge was born in Barcelona, and is concluding his sixth season in the Moto 2 World Championship.

