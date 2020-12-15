Honda Smartphone Voice Control System And Roadsync App

Honda Smartphone Voice Control System and Honda RoadSync app for motorcycles.

Honda Motor Europe is pleased to announce the availability of its new Honda RoadSync app for motorcycles. The bespoke app works together with Honda’s newly-developed connectivity system for motorcycles and scooters, the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, to allow riders to take advantage of several of the most useful functions of their Android™ smartphone.

The Honda Smartphone Voice Control system is available as standard fitment on the 21YM X-ADV, CB1000R and Forza 750, and as an option on the Forza 350 scooter. This new system enables riders to control their smartphone using wireless connection via Bluetooth® between their smartphone and their compatible motorcycle or scooter. Having downloaded the Honda RoadSync app, with a paired Android OS smartphone and a Bluetooth® helmet-mounted headset (with audio input), riders will be able to:

Navigate easily to favourite places and local points of interest

Make and receive phone calls

Generate and respond to SMS text messages, as well as other messaging apps

Listen to music via a favourite streaming app

Check the day’s local weather forecast, and, when using navigation, the weather forecast of their destination

All functionality of the app is operated through a combination of voice input and a 4-way toggle switch located on the left handlebar, allowing the rider to safely store their smartphone in a pocket and remain fully connected.

Developed by Honda, the Honda RoadSync app will be rolled out across Europe, starting from December 2020 with availability in the UK, with EU countries to follow in 2021. The proprietary Honda technology can be further developed, in the future, by Honda in response to evolving needs of customers.

For full details of the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system and Honda RoadSync app, please visit honda.co.uk.

Below are the main details of the functions available on the app:

NAVIGATION

Google Maps provides the navigation base for Honda RoadSync. The directions are given to the rider by voice communication. 5 pre-set favourite places can be stored. There is also the option to set a destination through voice commands*.

CALLS

5 frequent contacts can be stored; contacts can be selected by voice-search*. For incoming calls, the system voices the name of the caller to the rider.

MESSAGES

There are 5 default Quick Messages stored, which can be changed to personalised messages. Riders can voice-search a contact*, then voice-input an SMS message to be sent in text form. Incoming messages are converted to voice feedback. Supported message apps include WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.



MUSIC

Riders can pre-select a favourite music app (Google Play Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, etc) in the Honda RoadSync settings before setting off on their ride.

WEATHER

The day’s local weather forecast can be checked for the following hour, 3 hours or 5 hours ahead. When using Navigation a detailed forecast for the rider’s destination is also available.

*Function not available on Forza 350.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here