HomeManufacturersHondaHonda Smartphone Voice Control system now available on iOS smartphones
ManufacturersHondaIndustry NewsLatest News

Honda Smartphone Voice Control system now available on iOS smartphones

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
0
43

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKSuperbike News Footer

Honda Smartphone Voice Control System Now Available On Ios Smartphones

Honda Motor Europe is pleased to announce that the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system is now available across Europe for iOS as well as Android devices.

Giving Honda customers access to their favourite apps via the Honda RoadSync app, the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system is now compatible with iOS operating systems of iOS14 and above. Originally made available for use with Android devices, it allows users to access their favourite apps on the move including phone, text, navigation, weather and music.

Customers across Europe will be able to download the free Honda Roadsync app from the App Store and Play Stores. As well as being standard fitment on the new CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp, the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system also features on the CB1000R, X-ADV, ADV350, Forza 750 and Forza 350.

Honda Smartphone Voice Control System Now Available On Ios Smartphones

All functionality of the app is operated through a combination of voice input and/or a 4-way toggle switch located on the left handlebar, allowing the rider to safely store their smartphone in a pocket or tank bag and remain fully connected.

For full details of the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system and Honda RoadSync app, please visit www.honda.co.uk/HondaSmartphoneVoiceControlsystem

Honda Smartphone Voice Control System Now Available On Ios Smartphones

*Countries covered: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Switzerland

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Honda Smartphone Voice Control System Now Available On Ios Smartphones

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Previous article
Bootneck – A Custom Build By Saltire Motorcycles
Next article
Royal appointment for Bristol bike dealer

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Must Read

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Harley-davidson To Kick Off 120th Celebration Year On 18th January

Harley-davidson To Kick Off 120th Celebration Year On 18th January

Frank Duggan - 0