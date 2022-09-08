Honda X-adv, Nc750x, Forza 750 And Nt1100 Receive Contemporary New Colours

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The X-ADV, NC750X, Forza 750 and NT1100 receive contemporary new colours for 2023.

Four of Honda’s most popular European models, the X-ADV, NC750X, Forza 750 and NT1100 all receive exciting new colour updates for 2023.

The X-ADV line-up will now be topped by an all-new sharp and sporty Shasta White Special Edition featuring a striking ‘big logo’ graphics treatment. Last year the X-ADV was Honda’s second best-selling motorcycle over 350cc, outsold only by the Neo Sports Café middleweight CB650R. The X-ADV will also continue to be available in Mat Ballistic Black Metallic, Mat Iridium Gray Metallic and Pearl Deep Mud Gray, all featuring subtle new black plastic parts and black inner brake discs.

The NC750X has been a perennial favourite across Europe since its introduction (originally as the NC700X) in 2012, thanks to its torque-laden, fuel-sipping twin-cylinder engine, relaxed, roomy riding position, long stroke suspension and distinctive adventure styling. It gets fresh new looks for 2023 in the form of Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Mud Gray and Candy Chromosphere Red colour options. The Mat Ballistic Black Metallic remains, with new graphite plastic parts for more of a ‘stealth’ look.

Crowning the prestigious Forza range, the Forza 750 is the ultimate maxi scooter, offering an exciting ride and luxurious comfort wrapped in high-tech style. Following in the tyre tracks of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, last year the Forza 750 won the prestigious Red Dot Award for outstanding motorcycle design thanks to it elegant looks, sporty performance and outstanding versatility. For 23YM, the Forza 750 will be available in three brand-new, supremely stylish colour schemes: Mat Ballistic Black Metallic, Pearl Glare White and Iridium Gray Metallic, all featuring a smart all-black lower fairing. The Forza 750 will also be available in timeless Mat Jeans Blue Metallic.

Last, but by no means least, is a new colour for the NT1100, whose blend of performance, comfort, practicality, sleek styling and outstanding value for money have earned it top place in the Touring category sales chart in its first year on sale. For its 23 year model, the NT1100 will be available in a new Gunmetal Black Metallic as well as Matt Iridium Gray Metallic and Pearl Glare White.

