This full Tenshi exhaust system for Honda’s popular Z125 Monkey features a high-quality stainless steel front pipe, and a high-mount, carbon fibre effect end can.

It is a straight-forward replacement fit for the Honda Z125 Monkey 2018 to 2019 ABS and non-ABS models.

RRP £149.95

