Honda’s Cb650r And Cbr650r Receive New Visual Updates For 2023

Since their introduction in 2019, Honda’s CB650R Neo Sports Café middleweight and its sibling, the CBR650R have established a popular position within the European motorcycle landscape thanks to their seamless combination of exhilarating four-cylinder engine performance, light, refined handling, rich specification list (including 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston USD forks, HSTC, assist/slipper clutch and LCD display) and distinctive, head-turning looks.

The CB650R was Honda’s best-selling motorcycle in 2021 and is second only to the Africa Twin in the 2022 motorcycle sales chart. For 23YM the Neo Sports Café middleweight, as well as still being available in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic, will come in two all new colours – Matt Dim Gray Metallic and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic. The latter dials up the ‘stealth’ look to the maximum, with all-black detailing throughout including cam cover, engine cases, fork stanchions, side shrouds, levers and footpegs.

The CBR650R also benefits from a refresh for 23YM, further accentuating the desirability of the best-selling sports bike in Europe in 2021. Still available in both Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, for 23YM both colours feature new black engine cases and cam covers, as well as striking updated graphics.

The Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic colour scheme features new blue highlights on the tank, tail, and fairing and a new red shock spring. The Grand Prix Red comes with a new black front mudguard and belly pan which features a bold red Honda logo that chimes with the new red fork spring.

