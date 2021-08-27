Honda’s Iconic Africa Twins Receive Striking New Looks And Updates For 2022

Honda’s iconic Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sport receive striking new looks and updates for 2022.

Over three decades after first rolling into Europe, the Honda Africa Twin is a name that is still synonymous with history and adventure. For 2022 the CRF1100L Africa Twin and its continent- crossing sibling, the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports, both feature new practical upgrades, refined Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) settings and striking new looks.

For 2022 both the Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports receive updates to further increase their daily practicality. The CRF1100L Africa Twin now features an aluminum rear carrier as standard, and the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports benefits from a new 110mm lower 5-stage adjustable screen that improves visibility and doesn’t compromise on weather protection.

Both DCT versions of the Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports are updated for 2022, with new refined settings to deliver even smoother handling in the first two gears from a standing start and at low speeds. Honda have sold over 200,000 DCT equipped motorcycles across Europe since the system was first introduced on the VFR1200F in 2009, a testament to its broad appeal and acceptance in the marketplace.

To complete the 2022 upgrades, both models receive striking new colour and graphic updates. The CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports features new ‘Cracked Terrain’ graphics and the

The CRF1100L Africa Twin now features a new ‘Big Logo’ design with revised colour schemes that feature all-new black aluminum side covers and a bold red rear subframe.

