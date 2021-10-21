Honda’s Nt1100 Ushers In A New Touring Era For 2022

Many riders today desire performance, handling, long-range comfort and a full range of technology but not necessarily the image or physical dimensions of ‘adventure’. What they want is a straightforward touring machine, but one with a rich specification list and a sporty edge to its performance – the sort of bike that deals with the weekday commute efficiently and is equally ready for an extended tour, two-up and fully loaded.

The new NT1100 is precisely that bike. A comfortable, agile, enjoyable New Touring breed, it’s designed to draw those with a long memory of similar Honda machines of the past, and also attract younger riders looking to move up from a middleweight machine. Using the frame and characterful twin-cylinder engine of the CRF1100L Africa Twin as a base, engaging performance is assured. But it’s also packed with features that build and broaden any motorcycle’s appeal.

Available in 3 contemporary paint options – Matte Iridium Grey Metallic, Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black – sleek, subtle styling delivers efficient aerodynamic performance with a riding position tailored for touring comfort. Screen height is 5-way adjustable and upper and lower wind deflectors also work to protect the rider. Practicality is guaranteed with sizable integrated panniers, heated grips, centre stand, cruise control and USB and ACC charging sockets all standard equipment. Lighting is full LED with Daytime Running Lights for increased visibility, plus self-cancelling indicators and Emergency Stop Signals. Seat height is a very manageable 820mm.

The steel semi-double cradle frame employs a relatively short wheelbase and sharp steering geometry while suspension is via high specification 43mm Showa cartridge-type inverted front forks and single-tube rear shock, with 150mm travel front and rear. Rear spring preload adjusts hydraulically. Dual 310mm front discs are paired with 4-piston radial-mount calipers; tyres are sized 120/70-17 front and 180/55-17 rear.

The NT1100 also features ‘full-fat’ performance from its engaging and characterful engine, with 75kW power and 104Nm torque and intake and exhaust tuned for super-smooth acceleration and a pleasing low-rpm sound. The performance does not come to the detriment of fuel efficiency, with a 400km range possible from the 20 litre fuel tank.

Honda’s unique 200,000-selling Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is an option for the six-speed gearbox, and finds a natural home in the NT1100 with its choice of trigger-based manual gear changes or smooth, efficient automatic shifting.

The NT1100’s substantial electronics package includes 3 default riding modes (URBAN, RAIN and TOUR) plus 2 customisable USER modes, 3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and 3-level Wheelie Control. A 6.5-inch TFT touch screen provides full colour, customisable displays and offers Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Bluetooth® connectivity.

With its rich specification sheet and thorough-going versatility, practicality and comfort, the NT1100 offers adds yet another new dimension to Honda’s uniquely broad and diverse motorcycle line-up.

