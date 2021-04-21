Performance Gear and Apparel Company Back As Title Sponsor Of HONOS Superbike Class.

After a highly successful first year of partnership, MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that HONOS has again signed on for a second season as the title sponsor of the 2021 MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike Series.

“It’s great when a partnership works and our relationship with HONOS thrived in 2020 with them coming on board as our HONOS Superbike title sponsor,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Our 2020 season was successful on many fronts and having HONOS was a big part of that success. We are already looking forward to a great 2021 season and having the title sponsor in place for the HONOS Superbike class is another big step in the right direction.”

HONOS, a performance gear and apparel company that promotes talent within the motorsports world and other adrenaline sports, had a great season in 2020 with Richie Escalante winning the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship on the HONOS Kawasaki with 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Toni Elias finishing fourth in the HONOS Superbike point standings. This season they will sponsor a two-rider team with Escalante defending his Supersport title and Corey Alexander going after the Stock 1000 crown on HONOS-backed Kawasakis.

“We really enjoyed our first season as the title sponsor for the HONOS Superbike class,” said HONOS Brand Manager, Alonso Benavidez. “It was our first endeavor with a title sponsorship and the partnership with MotoAmerica couldn’t have been better. There was no hesitation in us coming back to do it again in 2021, which promises to be an even better season of racing in the MotoAmerica Series.”

The 2021 MotoAmerica Series will consist of nine rounds across the country with the series set to begin at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 3-May 2.

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

April 30-May 2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

