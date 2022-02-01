Horizon V2: the Ducati helmet for touring with an integrable intercom system.

Horizon V2 is the touring helmet par excellence of the Ducati range, specifically developed by the Bologna-based manufacturer, combining comfort and practicality, style and safety, with the aim of making every trip an unforgettable experience.

Included in the 2022 Apparel collection, Ducati Horizon V2 has graphics designed by Drudi Performance exclusively for Ducati and is a modular helmet , which means that it offers the motorcyclist the possibility of transforming it from a full-face helmet to a jet helmet by lifting the chin guard. The outer shell is made of Ultra Carbon material combined with aramid and glass fibres, which give the helmet strength and lightness. The Carbon Fitting internal padding with thermoregulating active carbon filaments ensures an excellent level of comfort, while safety is guaranteed by the ability of the expanded polystyrene of the inner shell to absorb and disperse kinetic energy in the event of an impact.



The attention paid by Ducati to safety is combined with a modern and gritty look with an iconic and at the same time essential new graphic design, which enhances the colours and the Ducati logo with geometric lines and sophisticated colour combinations.

The Eyewear Adaptive system allows you to wear the Ultrawide goggles and visor which, with its large surface, offers excellent visibility to the rider. The included sun visor grants excellent protection from UV rays – up to 400 nm – essential for tackling longer journeys, and can be easily disassembled for maintenance and cleaning.

The Horizon V2 helmet is designed and approved for integration with the N-Com B 902X Intercom system to ensure maximum connectivity while experiencing the pleasure of adventure. This system allows you to manage the mobile phone and its answering, hanging up and last-number redialling functions via Bluetooth, with voice commands and automatic switching between intercom and phone. The intercom system is equipped with a Smart Conference function for group communications and for sharing music with both the passenger and another motorcycle when travelling in company.

In the Ducati Apparel collection there is an entire line dedicated to Touring made up of items that represent the ideal travel companions to make every ride memorable. Among these, the Tour C4 and Atacama C2 jacket and trouser outfits stand out: these are two total looks that combine features and design in a perfect mix of performance, style and safety. Both outfits are designed by Aldo Drudi and produced by Ducati following the criteria of lightness, strength and usability.

The Horizon V2 helmet and all the items that make up the Ducati Apparel collection are available at the dealer network of the Borgo Panigale company and on Shop.Ducati.com.

