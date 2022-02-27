Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Ditch bulky underlayers and keep legs cosy, even on the chilliest rides, with the new T103RP Heated Trousers from Keis.

They’re ideal for riders of naked bikes and cruisers, which offer little protection for the legs, and for pillions who don’t move around as much as the rider, often sitting high up and exposed to wind chill.

Designed to be worn under riding trousers, the Keis heated trousers are made from a lightweight and breathable soft shell fabric – with an elasticated waist – so they fit comfortably without restricting movement.

When the temperature drops strategically positioned heated panels with Micro Alloy Element Technology provide instant warmth – no more feeling like legs won’t work when stopping at junctions or for fuel etc.

There’s a connection flap built-in for adding a Standard or Bluetooth Keis Power Controller – optional extras, enabling the user to change the heat setting, and to switch on and off.

Power for the T103RP can come directly from the bike’s 12V battery – via the power lead supplied – or they can be connected to a Keis heated jacket, bodywarmer or vest, for all-over warmth. The current Draw is a modest 3.25A and typical power is a substantial 39W.

Keis T103RP Heated Trousers retail at £165- including VAT, come in sizes XS-3XL (UK 32”-44” waist) and come with all required wiring and easy-to-follow instructions.

They’re made from the highest quality materials and can be hand washed. Like all Keis garments, the heating elements are covered by a Lifetime Warranty for complete peace of mind.

