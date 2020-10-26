There is a lot to love about traveling by bike. Being exposed to the elements can be an inconvenience sometimes, but it also puts you close to nature. And when you drive through rain and actually feel the droplets hitting your helmet and jacket, that helps the journey feel a lot more real.

That said, it is not all sunshine and roses. There are inconveniences that come from sitting on the seat of a bike for several hours at a time. The good news is that CBD can make many of those inconveniences go away.

What is CBD anyway?

If you haven’t heard about it, CBD is a natural hemp extract that offers a variety of health benefits. The acronym stands for “Cannabidiol”, and it is one of the over a hundred active agents that have been identified in hemp plants. Among those active agents, CBD is both the most abundant and the most popular.

Cannabidiol is mood-suppressant with anxiolytic properties. It can help you feel calm, and in high doses, may cause feelings of drowsiness. But you don’t have to worry about being sleepy when using regular CBD products — products meant to help you fall asleep are clearly labeled as such.

You also don’t have to worry about CBD impacting your driving. The substance does not have intoxicating properties; it won’t cloud your thinking or alter your perceptions of reality. All it does is calm you down. As for how CBD can help you during long bike rides, here are some of the useful benefits provided by the substance.

1 – Help you feel less sore

Sitting in one place for long hours, be it at an office chair or when riding a bike, is not good for your body. Humans spend most of their history as farmers and hunter-gatherers, so our bodies were designed for movement. Sitting still is bad for your circulation, and can leave you feeling sore all over.

As a natural analgesic, CBD can help combat these feelings of soreness. Taking a nice dose of CBD oil or vaping one of Cibdol’s products will help reduce the pain after a long day on the road. And since CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties, the substance will do more than just mask the symptoms — it’ll help your body recover.

2 – Help you worry less

Sometimes the open road is enough to make all of your worries disappear, but real life isn’t always that romantic. If you deal with chronic stress or an anxiety disorder, you may need some extra help controlling these emotions so you can relax and enjoy the ride. And CBD can help you with that. The substance lowers your levels of both stress and anxiety.

3 – Help you sleep better

As mentioned, CBD can make you feel drowsy, which isn’t something you want on the road. But if you are taking a trip that takes several days, being able to rest well every night can make the journey a whole lot easier. And as a natural sleep-aid, CBD can help you get the rest you need, so you’ll be up early and ready to continue your journey the next day.