How Safe Is Your Helmet?

There are general guidelines that we should be replacing our helmets every 3-5 years from the date of manufacture, even when they are in perfect condition. Most of the well-known brands will say to replace their helmet every 5 years. But if you have dropped your helmet, or worse, you were in an accident wearing that helmet, it is wise to replace it as soon as possible. But do we really replace a £500 helmet just after a drop from the handlebars? How do you know it’s still safe?

I have sent off a brand new helmet that only cost £90 in the shops because I wanted to see if it really is any good. Is a £90 helmet as good as a £500 helmet? But this is not about the helmets, this is about the service I have received from The Helmet Inspection Company. A British company offering a non-destructive helmet inspection to put your mind at ease about your helmet.

The whole process is super smooth and easy. Once I decided to send off a helmet I registered on the website and filled in a short form about the helmet I was sending to them. The basics, such as make, model, value, any issues. I then uploaded the photos of the helmet, removed the visor, and packaged the helmet safely in a box. A collection was arranged from my home so I didn’t even have to queue at the Post Office.

Once my helmet had been delivered to the Helmet Inspection company I received a text message and an email to confirm they had received it. The communication from the company from start to finish was excellent. I was informed at each step of the whole process and the helmet was back home with me at the end of the same week.

I was pleased to learn the budget helmet passed the inspection and it was safe to wear it on the bike. It’s a no brainer for those expensive helmets that have been dropped and you want to carry on using them. For a fee of £39.99, you can put your mind at ease knowing your helmet is still safe

On a budget and buying a second-hand helmet? This service has now made the purchase of the second-hand helmet a much safer proposition. You can save a lot of money by purchasing a used helmet and for a small fee, you can check it and ensure you are as safe as you can be on the next ride out.

But how do they do this? It’s very high-tech magic they are keeping close to their chest. I’m joking! They are using existing laser technology. They apply a small amount of heat to the helmet, no more than 3 degrees Celsius. As the helmet starts to cool, the rate at which the composite material cools differs between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ composites. The difference becomes visible to the naked eye on their computer system when the lasers are fired at the helmet.

Because the question of “is my helmet safe” is so important you get a simple “yes” or “no” answer following the inspection. There is no room for grey areas and you will receive a report and a certificate confirming the helmet status.

Article by Maja Kenney of Maja’s Motorcycle Adventures

You can follow Maja on social media:

Instagram: @biker_maja

Twitter: @maja_kenney

Facebook: @majasmotorcycleadventures

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

