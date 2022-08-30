Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir.

The 2020 MotoGP World Champion established himself as a World Champion-level talent from his first full season in Moto3 in 2016.

In 2017 the #36 lifted the lightweight class crown aboard a Honda before moving to the intermediate class the following year.

Alongside two World Championships, the Spanish rider has claimed 12 Grand Prix wins and 33 podiums. The 24-year-old will compete aboard the Honda RC213V in the Factory Team on a two-year contract alongside Marc Marquez.

