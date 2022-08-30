Biker T-shirtsClick here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Joan Mir To Race With Number 36 For 2021 SeasonHonda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir.

The 2020 MotoGP World Champion established himself as a World Champion-level talent from his first full season in Moto3 in 2016.

In 2017 the #36 lifted the lightweight class crown aboard a Honda before moving to the intermediate class the following year.

Alongside two World Championships, the Spanish rider has claimed 12 Grand Prix wins and 33 podiums. The 24-year-old will compete aboard the Honda RC213V in the Factory Team on a two-year contract alongside Marc Marquez.

