Huertas Crowned 2021 Worldssp300 Champion With Second, Di Sora Claims Maiden Victory

The Spanish rider claimed his first World Championship in Portimao with a podium finish as title rival Jeffrey Buis crashed out after contact with Adrian Huertas.

Race 1 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship proved to be the title-deciding round at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve as Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) was crowned the 2021 Champion during the Motul Portuguese Round after teammate Jeffrey Buis retired from the race after contact with Huertas, while French rider Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) claimed his maiden WorldSSP300 victory; the 20th different winner in the class.

As the lights went out, the two riders in Championship contention jumped to the front of the field with Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) holding the lead from pole position despite heavy pressure from Jeffrey Buis. As the third lap of the race got underway, Huertas had managed to battle his way in front after losing out, before Buis found himself shuffled down the order as Huertas re-took the lead of the race.

Buis lost out in terms of the lead group and had to battle to make sure he could re-join the group fighting for victory and he was able to do so, finding himself battling again with his teammate on Lap 7 of 13, taking the lead on Lap 8 of the race. As the ninth lap started, Buis attempted an overtake on Huertas into the Turn 3 hairpin with the Dutchman retiring from the race, enough to crown Huertas as the 2021 Champion.

The battle for race victory went down to the wire in Portimao and it was Di Sora who would go on to claim victory in Race 1 by just 0.067s, his first victory in WorldSSP300 and also the first victory for France in the class, with Huertas finishing second place after Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap. Okaya’s podium means he claimed his third podium of 2021 and the fifth of his career.

Turkish star Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) was in fourth place after battling his way up the grid to finish inside the top four, ahead of the returning Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) in fifth place; Booth-Amos had missed the Spanish Round at Jerez due to an injury sustained in Catalunya. Rookie Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) claimed sixth place after a strong result for the German rider, finishing 0.005s clear of Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing).

P1 Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo)

“What can I say? I’m speechless! I come from nothing so being here today, getting my first win in the World Championship, is something amazing. I’m a bit overcome by the emotions but I’m so happy. I just want to win more and more, so we will try again tomorrow!”

P2 Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

“First of all, I want to thank my brand for letting me put the helmet of my friend, Dean, that passed away. About the race, it was a crazy race especially on the straight. Finally, I managed to get on the podium. I am so sorry for Jeffrey because he crashed. It is a really emotional day and I will remember it forever.”

P3 Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki)

“I am so happy with this podium. I touched the green a little bit on the last lap, so I was a little bit disappointed. I was so close to winning but I am satisfied for this race. Thanks to my mechanics and congratulates to Huertas for the World Championship. We did a great job.”

WorldSSP300 Results Race 1

1. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo)

2. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.067s

3. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +0.068s

4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) +0.069s

5. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.424s

6. Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.844s

Championship Standings (after Race 1, Round 11)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Yamaha (230 points)

2. Jeffrey Buis (NED) Kawasaki (174 points)

3.Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (169 points)

WorldSSP300 Results Tissot Superpole

1. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) 1’55.466s

2. Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) +0.171s

3. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) +0.230s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here