Huertas Doubles Up In Magny-cours With Thrilling Worldssp300 Race 2 Victory

Championship contenders battle it out for top honours in France as Adrian Huertas extends his Championship lead.

The final race of the Motul French Round in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship was a typically enthralling encounter as Spanish rider Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) claimed his second victory of the weekend after a race-long battle with his rivals at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, as he beat title contender Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) by less than half a second.

Huertas and Championship contender Booth-Amos have been inseparable in the title battle and that continued on track in the 13-lap Race 2 encounter with just three tenths separating the pair at the end of the race, with Spanish rider Huertas extending his lead in the Championship standings with victory.

The pair had been battling it out in the traditional lead group but were able to hold the lead despite pressure from behind, with reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) claiming third place just one tenth behind Booth-Amos, as well as finishing half-a-second clear of Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team) in fourth.

P1 Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

“I’m really happy because the race was really difficult. I was trying to break the group, but I had a big problem on my bike. I managed to keep riding with this but it was really difficult. I kept with the group and made a strategy for the last lap and I managed to win.”

P2 Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki)

“Another crazy race. Today was a bit more difficult, there were more riders in the group and with the conditions I was struggling a little bit with the bike. It’s a lot hotter than yesterday. Happy to come away with second and salvage some points for the Championship.”

P3 Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki)

“I’m very happy with this third place. It was a hard fight because in the middle of the race, I made some mistakes with shifting. I’m very happy to be back on the podium and it’s good for the Championship.”

WorldSSP300 Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours – Race 2

1. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.326s

3. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.446s

4. Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team) +0.892s

5. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +1.056s

6. Gabriele Mastroluca (ProGP Racing) +1.584s

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 8)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Yamaha (179 points)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (158 points)

3. Jeffrey Buis (NED) Kawasaki (102 points)

