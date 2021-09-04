Huertas fends off late challenge from Booth-Amos in thrilling Race 1 at Magny-Cours.

Spanish rider Adrian Huertas had been under pressure from Tom Booth-Amos, with the British rider pulling off an epic save crossing the finish line.

Race 1 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours was a thrilling affair as Championship leader Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) went elbow-to-elbow with Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) including a last-lap battle for the Motul French Round.

Huertas and Booth-Amos both started from the front row and immediately looked to stay in the lead group, which started to fragment as the 13-lap race. Initially at around 11 riders, it soon reduced to six before Huertas looked to have a gap on the field with around five laps to go. Booth-Amos was able to close the gap with two lap record lap times in the final few laps before challenging Huertas on the final lap; Booth-Amos managing to save a slide coming out of the final corner on the final lap but was able to hold on to second place with Huertas claiming the win. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) claimed a home podium with third place, missing out on second place by just two tenths despite the save from Booth-Amos.

P1 Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

“It was a difficult race as I was waiting for a different type of race. Finally, I managed to make a gap. I don’t know what happened, but they caught me, and I managed to win, so I’m really happy. I want to keep working for tomorrow because we can do really well again.”

P2 Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM Kawasaki)

“Another difficult race. It always is in this category so I’m happy to come away with second place. It wasn’t easy and I thought I timed it right for the last lap, but we had a slight mechanical problem which stopped me getting the win. I’m a little bit disappointed but we’ll try again tomorrow.”

P3 Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo)

“Third, again! I’m getting a bit tired of this position on the podium! I’m really happy. The race was very difficult. I think I had the pace to follow Huertas and go with him, but the pack is always so difficult to manage. I’ve struggled a little bit to get out of it. Here at home, with all the fans, I can only say thank you to all the people that are here and support me. We’re going for the first French win tomorrow here at home!”

WorldSSP300 Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours – Race 1

1. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.588s

3. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +0.810s

4. Dorren Loureiro (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +3.564s

5. Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Kawasaki) +3.711s

6. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) +8.307s

Championship Standings (after Race 1, Round 8)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Yamaha (154 points)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (138 points)

3. Samuel Di Sora (FRA) Kawasaki (93 points)

WorldSSP300 Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours- Tissot Superpole

1. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) 1’52.918s

2. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.398s

3. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.492s

