Huertas Heads Mtm Kawasaki 1-2-3 In Thrilling Worldssp300 Race 1 At Assen

The Spanish rider left it late to make his move to claim victory at Assen as he extended his Championship lead after Tom Booth-Amos crashed out.

Racing action got underway at the TT Circuit Assen in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship and it was a typically unpredictable affair, with Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) leading an MTM Kawasaki podium lockout at the Prosecco DOC Dutch Round, extending his Championship lead after his nearest rival crash out.

At the start of the race, polesitter Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) was able to keep the lead of the race from his rivals but soon found himself falling down the order, although he was able to keep in the lead group throughout the first half of the race. The lead group throughout the 14-lap race was consistently around 10 riders although in the latter stages the top three tried to break away.

The race was full of drama throughout with the lead battle between Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) and teammate Jeffrey Buis on the last lap of the race with Huertas making his move late on the final lap of the race. Buis claimed his first podium of the 2021 campaign as he looks to kickstart his title defence on home soil but was demoted to third after the flag for a track limits infringement on the final lap, with teammate Koen Meuffels claiming second place ahead of Buis.

P1 Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

“The race was really difficult. We managed to win again. I gave the space to Jeffrey to take the slipstream in a good position. Finally, I defended into the last chicane. I’m really happy with all the work and we have to do the same tomorrow.”

P2 Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki)

“I’m really happy, especially because my first podium of the season is at my home Round. My parents, my girlfriend, my sponsors are here. To do this for them is great so I’m really happy about it.”

P3 Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki)

“I’m very proud to be back on the podium, especially here in Assen. Very proud of the work of the team, they worked very well for this race and the test. I think we deserve this podium and I’m very happy with that.”

WorldSSP300 TT Circuit Assen – Race 1

1. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) +0.959s

3. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.960s

4. Samuel Di Sora (Flembbo Leader Team) +1.363

5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) +1.364

6. Kevin Sabatucci (Viñales Racing Team) +1.367s

Championship Standings (after Race 1, Round 5)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Yamaha (97 points)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (65 points)

3. Samuel Di Sora (FRA) Kawasaki (48 points)

WorldSSP300 TT Circuit Assen – Tissot Superpole

1. Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) 1’48.767

2. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Racing) +0.170s

3. Adrian Huertas (MTM Racing) +0.257s

