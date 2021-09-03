Huertas Remains At The Top In Worldssp300 In Disrupted Afternoon Session

After going fastest in a wet session in the morning, Championship leader Adrian Huertas extended his lead at the top of the timesheets.

The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship burst into life at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours with Championship leader Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) heading Friday’s running in both wet and dry conditions, with his time over eight tenths clear of his nearest rivals on the dry track ahead of the Motul French Round.

Huertas was fastest in the first 30-minute session in wet but drying conditions and continued that form into the second session with a time of 1’52.859s, comfortably the fastest time of the day. The only dry running in the afternoon was interrupted by a Red Flag with just over two minutes to go when Miguel Santiago Duarte (Yamaha MS Racing) suffered a mechanical issue at Turn 8, with the session ending early.

Reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) was in second as he looks to close in on the Championship leader, but he was eight tenths back from Huertas. Reigning Champion Buis had a four-tenths advantage on Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) in third place, with the field closing up behind Booth-Amos; with the top three in the Championship also the top three in the standings after Friday.

WorldSSP300 at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours – Friday

1. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) 1’52.859

2. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.822s

3. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) +1.224s

4. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) +1.295s

5. Harry Khouri (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) +1.310s

6. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +1.386s

