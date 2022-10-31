Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

February feast for motorsports fans at Lisburn’s Eikon Centre.

Northern Ireland’s Motorcycle show returns for the first time in four years on February 4-5, 2023, at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, hosted by 360 Events in what promises to be a packed weekend for fans of motorsport.

Planned as a curtain raiser for the start of the motorcycling season for the year ahead the show will attract fans of both on and off road competitions as well as bike enthusiasts across the country.

360 Events, a new group of motorcycling and motorsport enthusiasts and volunteers with many years’ experience as competitors and officials in all branches of the sport, are pleased to be re-launching the Northern Ireland Motorcycle Plus Show, according to Kenny Gardner of the organisation.

“We believe that after four years’ absence the public are ready for a winter Motorcycle Show once again to ‘launch’ their year in the great pastimes of motorcycling & motorsport, whether racing, touring or just enjoying riding bikes,” he said.

“The Motorcycle Plus Show is a great meeting place in the winter to plan your summer months ahead.

“We are delighted to be working with the Eikon Centre on our first show.

“Whilst we want to spice things up a little with the format, layouts and more, the end goal and delivery will remain the same in bringing the motorcycle and sport public together, create further interest for our motorcycle dealers, sporting clubs and anyone with a like-minded interest to what is a fantastic family pastime in whatever capacity its enjoyed.

“That is why we are calling the weekend the Northern Ireland Motorcycle Plus Show.”

Theresa Morrissey, Commercial and Financial Director at the Eikon Exhibition Centre said she was pleased 360 Events chose the venue.

She added: “The venue is delighted to welcome the Motorcycle Plus Show to our calendar of premier events for 2023.

“The Eikon Exhibition Centre, as Northern Ireland’s largest venue, is purpose-built for expos of this calibre and will provide 360 Events with the perfect home to grow their show.”

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, who attended the launch recently said: “The presence of the Motorcycle Plus Show at the Eikon Centre in February 2023, is fantastic news for both the council area and my fellow motorcycle enthusiasts.

“The Eikon Centre is accessible from Dublin, Belfast and further afield. In Northern Ireland we have plenty of skilled motorcyclists who compete in road races, championships or motocross. There are also groups from across the region and further afield who participate in regular ride outs.

“We are all looking forward to seeing what the show will offer from motorcycle and rider equipment and merchandise to guest speakers. The council is delighted to have supported this event through its tourism grants as it will bring many people to the city area.”

Kenny, one of the organisers from 360 Events, explained the organisers are planning a packed weekend.

“Primarily, we will be using the show to showcase all forms of motorsport and motorcycling, if it has an engine and wheels, we intend it to be there,” he said.

“Attractions will also include rider appearances, interviews, Q&A sessions, and not just established stars, but also up and coming riders from on and off-road disciplines who will become household names in the future.

“As an innovation there will be advice from experts on securing and keeping sponsors, Social Media use and lifestyle advice which will be useful for young competitors from all disciplines.

“This is in line with our stated aim of helping to establish a Motorsport Academy for all forms of motorsport to make sure our rising stars get the best advice and guidance possible on their career path.

“Race Teams will be there with their 2023 line ups, both on and off road, 2023 street bike models, accessories, gear, and lots more so plenty for everyone to see and do.

“Governing bodies will be in attendance with advice and guidance on their various Championships, how to start racing and competing, and of course officiating and marshalling, as well as various Clubs promoting their own events, alongside trade and dealer stands.”

Previously the show was held for a number of years under different guises starting with the Enkalon Club in the Antrim Forum and finally with Nutt Promotions in the Eikon Centre in 2019.

The Motorcycle Plus Show will take place at Eikon Centre in Lisburn on February 4-5, 2023. For tickets go to www.motorcycleplusshow.co.uk. All online bookings will be entered into a raffle to win prizes such as a small motorbike, discounted ferry bookings and other prizes.

