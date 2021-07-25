Following a serious incident in European Talent Cup Race One at the MotorLand Aragón Round of the FIM CEV Repsol, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of rider Hugo Millán.

Millán was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the session immediately red flagged. The Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track before being transferred to the Medical Centre at the Circuit.

Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the Medical Centre has announced that Millán has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Millán was enjoying his most successful season so far in the FIM CEV Repsol, claiming several podiums to demonstrate his consistency as he competed at the front of the class.

The FIM, FIM Europe, Dorna and MotorLand Aragón Circuit pass on our deepest condolences to Millán’s family, friends, team and loved ones.