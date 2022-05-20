Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Made in Germany to the stringent DIN EN ISO 9001 standard, all their containers and nozzles are made from HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), which is impervious to chemicals, water, solvents, acids and detergents – it’s even food safe – so they can be completely relied on.

Alongside keeping the immediate environment clean, Hünersdorff’s products are also kinder to the planet, since HDPE can be made from entirely recycled material and is 100% recyclable at the end of its working life. Hünersdorff reuse all their production waste, and have energy efficient machinery in their factory too.

To view the complete range visit www.nippynormans.com.