Hungary Set To Join The Motogp™ Calendar From 2023

A presentation in Budapest lays the foundations for a new track on the calendar.

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce a new project that will see MotoGP™ race in Hungary from 2023. At a presentation in capital city Budapest on Thursday, Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta met CEO of Kelet-Magyarország Versenypálya Kft. József Pacza, Hungarian Minister of National Innovation and Technology László Palkovics, delegates from the Hungarian government and Hungarian motorcycling legend Gábor Talmácsi to discuss the project and sign a new agreement that will bring MotoGP™ to the country as early as 2023.

The upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix will take place at a new circuit, with construction expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021. The venue will be located in Debrecen, Hungary’s second largest city, in the Hajdúság region – creating a motorsport hub in the area and further expanding the global scope of MotoGP™. The project is aimed at engaging fans in Hungary and expanding the MotoGP™ calendar into Central Europe, creating a world class track in the region and fostering interest and talent in the area to follow in the footsteps of the likes of 2007 125cc World Champion Gábor Talmácsi.

László Palkovics, Hungarian Minister of National Innovation and Technology: “We are very grateful that Dorna decided to take our offer, and we are going to build a brand new track and in that sense, a brand new style of MotoGP track. The investment is quite a significant investment but when we made our business models, it’s worth it. It is a good economic investment.”

Gábor Talmácsi: “It’s very emotional for me, I’m very proud to be here. My life story is basically that I represented my country as a rider for 10 years in MotoGP and now, in a different position I represent Hungary as a motorsport expert and I always try to give back, to support motorsport projects like this one. I’m proud to be part of the project, I love motorbikes, I love racing and I always follow the sport even when I’m not racing. It’s a great moment for us to be here and that the government has signed the contract with Dorna.

“The location, near to Debrecen, is very important for the area, and the countries around Hungary are close – Slovakia, Ukraine, Romania, so fans can easily get there in future, and that’s also great for the region.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “Finally this is coming true, we’re very happy because in Hungary there is a lot of passion for the sport, Gabor was World Champion and with this project many more Hungarian people will start coming into our talent Cups and in our paddock, our wish is to bring the best for the circuit – spectators, economic impact, give coverage of this region around the world on TV – but also to have the possibility of more Hungarian riders in future through the Road to MotoGP.

“From the beginning we’ve been in contact with the people creating the project, and I was in the region two years ago. What is happening there is very special. The FIM is following the works for homologation, and I think the circuit will be one of the best in the world.”

