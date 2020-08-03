Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Review. This bike is in a class of it’s own!

Bike Reviews by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the 2020 Husqvarna Enduro LR (Long Range). Find out what it’s like on the road, in corners, handling, acceleration, gear shifting, and off road too!

We put this unique motorbike through it’s paces to give you a full, in-depth review. You may be surprised at what we have to say!

Equipped with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an Easy Shift function, which allows the gears to be seamlessly shifted up or down without using the clutch!

This motorcycle packs a maximum power output of 55 kW (74 hp) at 8,000 rpm and torque of 73,5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. We translate that into real life terms that you can understand.

This is the must-watch review of the year so far!

We review the coolest motorbikes from all makes! Our reviews are honest, detailed, and beautifully filmed. We don’t just recite from a spec-sheet, but we describe how the bikes feel, go, look, and handle.

We are a father & son team, and have both been riding bikes since we were kids.

We take each bike and review it for what it is, and for the 99% of people who would be interested in that bike. No BS, no stupidity, no messing about.