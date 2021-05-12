Up For The Challenge – Husqvarna Motorcycles 2022 Enduro Range.

Fresh innovation and design deliver total performance packages of power, suspension and ergonomics for Enduro riders at every level.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to introduce the 2022 enduro range. The seven-strong line-up of 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines boasts a host of innovations, delivering light, manageable machines without rival in conquering all types of terrain. The new TE and FE range furthers the reputation of Husqvarna Motorcycles for its winning combination of dynamic performance and advanced ergonomics.

Riders of every level from amateur to professional can choose from a line-up unequalled in their sector for power, performance and agility.

Revisions to the damping and action of the WP XPLOR forks and XACT rear shock featured across the enduro range let riders make the most of the torque and power of their choice of TE or FE machine. The reworked suspension combines with the chromium-molybdenum steel frame designed to deliver precision flex, progressive bodywork and 2-piece carbon composite subframe to deliver consistent damping, exact handling and peerless rider comfort.

All models come with a new BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch system. Ensuring light action with perfect progression and reliable performance in all conditions, the hydraulic system is also self-adjusting and almost maintenance-free. Furthermore, new BRAKTEC brake systems front and rear offer superior stopping power with outstanding sensitivity and modulation in conjunction with high-performance GSK wave discs.

All models in the enduro range come with an electric starter as standard and feature the latest electronic fuel injection technology for efficiency and economy. The 4-stroke models continue to feature two switchable engine maps plus traction control, while the 2-strokes have two switchable ignition curves for rider-selectable control in all conditions. Additionally, the TE 250i has revised final drive gearing for improved low-end response.

As well as technical innovation for 2022, Husqvarna Motorcycles has also paid attention to aesthetics with new colours, trims and graphics bringing additional style to the Swedish-inspired design. A new seat cover blends in with the updated design without compromising on rider comfort or control. In addition, the 2022 enduro range passes the competition right from the dealer floor, thanks to superior traction of the new Michelin Enduro tyres.

What is new in 2022:

New colours, trims and graphics with rugged grey and electric yellow accents are a distinctive and stylish adornment for the Swedish-inspired design

New BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch system – perfect modulation and reliable performance in all conditions

New BRAKTEC brake system and high-performance GSK discs – superior stopping power with outstanding sensitivity and modulation

Revised suspension settings for improved performance and rider feedback

Oil bypass in the outer fork tubes reduces friction for smooth, consistent travel through the stroke and a revised cartridge joint offers added damping performance

Revised shock valve seals with reduced hardness (Model Year 21 = 90 Shore / Model Year 22 = 70 Shore) offer improved feedback and consistent damping performance

Inspired and tested by our Factory Racing Team all 2022 enduro machines run Michelin Enduro tyres for maximum traction on difficult terrain

New 13:52 gearing on TE 250i for improved low-end response

Ensuring all enduro riders can fully enjoy their next ride, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection 2021 – a range of high-performance gear and protective equipment that takes into account the unique challenges of offroad riding. Furthermore, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories catalogue features a host of performance and suspension parts, machine protectors and workshop equipment to customise and maintain both TE and FE models.

The 2022 enduro range is now available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

