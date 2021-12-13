Husqvarna Motorcycles 2022 Rockstar Editions Aim For The Win

All-new FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition packed with innovations to take riders to the front in motocross competition.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the 2022 FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition models. All-new engines and chassis give dedicated and competitive motocross riders the perfect machinery to stay ahead of the competition. Class-leading, dynamic performance delivers instantly accessible power, while advanced ergonomics provide hard-charging riders with complete control in every situation.

The FC 250 Rockstar Edition features a punchy DOHC engine, delivering unrivalled power and torque on demand. With a level of performance that takes it straight to the top of its class, the FC 450 Rockstar Edition is powered by an SOHC unit. Both engines are lightweight and positioned in their frames for optimal mass-centralisation, giving Rockstar Edition riders mastery of their machines, even in the toughest events.

A new, multifunctional map switch allows selection between power delivery modes. It also activates the traction and launch control features, as well as engaging Easy Shift for clutchless upshifts of the revised-ratio five-speed gearboxes in both the FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

For 2022, the FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition come with a completely revised chassis, featuring a new hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed for improved anti-squat behaviour under power. The new die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity with low weight. A durable, aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe is designed for specifically calculated rigidity.

Top-level suspension is supplied by WP. At the front, new XACT 48 mm forks with AER technology provide more progressive damping at the end of the stroke, while the latest XACT rear shock design features tool-free adjustment. Along with the new frame and swingarm, the WP suspension provides race-winning handling.

New bodywork, proudly adorned with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics, has specifically tailored ergonomics for ease of movement on the motorcycle. This gives riders total confidence to concentrate on racing. Further enhancing their competition-focused build, each Rockstar Edition is equipped with adjustable offset (20 or 22 mm), split-clamp Factory triple clamps, Factory DID DirtStar wheels with black anodised, machined hubs, a Factory starting device, floating front rotor with polyamide composite front brake disc guard, and polyamide composite skid plate.

The FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition replicate the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing motorcycles competing in AMA Supercross, and place the most competitive machinery in the hands of all motocross racers.

Technical highlights

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improving anti-squat behaviour

New topology-optimised die-cast aluminium swingarm providing optimal rigidity and low weight

New 250cc DOHC engine providing class-leading torque and peak power

New 450cc SOHC engine providing class-leading performance and low weight

New Easy Shift sensor providing seamless up-shifting

New aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction providing specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Easy Shift, Traction- and Launch Control

New polyamide composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability

New polyamide composite front brake disc guard for added protection

Ensuring all riders are fully equipped for their next event, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection 2021 – a range of high-performance gear and protective equipment made for the unique challenges of offroad riding. Furthermore, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories catalogue features a host of performance and suspension parts, machine protectors and workshop equipment to customise and maintain both Rockstar Edition models.

The 2022 FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition will start to be available from January 2022 onwards in the United States at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here