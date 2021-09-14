Push The Limits With Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2022 TE 300i & FE 350 Rockstar Editions.

True factory looks and class-leading Enduro performance available now.

Underlining Husqvarna Motorcycles’ commitment to producing the very best offroad machinery, the MY22 TE 300i and FE 350 Rockstar Edition enduro models have received key technical upgrades for 2022. Now equipped with a Brembo clutch system as well as Galfer brake discs front and rear, these competition-focused machines continue to feature an extended list of race-tested Technical Accessories to ensure best-in-class performance.

These incredibly popular, limited-edition motorcycles are finished with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics, which stylishly adorn both models.

Headlining the revisions for MY22, both the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition now feature high quality, Factory Racing approved Brembo parts. With the clutch system delivering reliable, fade-free performance, stopping power is also improved thanks to the Brembo brake master cylinders and calipers working in unison with the all-new Galfer discs, guaranteeing consistent braking, even in the most extreme conditions.

Both models are carefully assembled with many components from the Technical Accessories range, used by the race winning Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing enduro team. Leading the upgrades, blue anodised CNC machined triple clamps, Michelin enduro tyres, a Supersprox rear sprocket, softer ODI grips, and a high-grip seat cover enhance both the handling and the durability of the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition models. In addition, the chromium molybdenum steel frames of each machine are finished with a tough, black powder coating for a true race team look.

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition continues to set the bar for high-level 2-stroke enduro machinery. Delivering low maintenance costs, impressive engine torque, and tipping the scales at just over 106 kg, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition is the racers choice when it comes to competing in physically demanding events, or the perfect bike for anyone looking for a highly reliable motorcycle that delivers unrivalled performance.

Offering incredible versatility and allowing riders to master the toughest of terrain, the FE 350 Rockstar Edition leads the way when it comes to premium offroad motorcycle engineering. With a 350 cc DOHC 4-stroke engine that creates a broad spread of usable power, there is a handlebar mounted engine map switch that allows riders to quickly and easily adjust performance, including the option of selecting traction control for improved grip in slippery conditions.

Technical highlights TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition:

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

New Factory Racing approved Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake system

New Galfer brake discs front and rear

Black powder coated frame

Blue CNC machined triple clamps

Black seat cover with additional ribs

Front disc protector

Michelin Enduro tyres

Blue Supersprox rear sprocket

Blue chain guide

Grey ODI grips

Accessible Twin Air premium air filter for tool less maintenance

Providing additional performance options, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Technical Accessories range – a complete collection of thoughtfully designed, high-quality components to further improve performance and increase durability. In addition, the Functional Offroad Apparel collection allows riders to create a personalised look with protective items that assure the highest levels of safety and comfort.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2022 TE 300i and FE 350 Rockstar Edition models are available now in selected markets from authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability differs from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

