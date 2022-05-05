Husqvarna Motorcycles 2023 Enduro Range Is Up To Any Offroad Challenge

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Enduro riders at every level can achieve their best-ever results with class-leading and innovative race-developed machinery.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce its 2023 TE and FE enduro line-up, a range of seven 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines which will take enduro riders of all levels of experience and skill to their best possible results. Dynamic performance and advanced ergonomics combine in the 2023 enduro range to deliver unrivalled power and handling to the competitive enduro rider.

Riders of every level will find a machine in a line-up unequalled in its sector for technical advancement, and race-winning reliability and durability. The model range consists of the TE 150, TE 250 and TE 300 2-strokes and the FE 250, FE 350, FE 450 and FE 501 4-strokes.

A distinctive bodywork demonstrates Husqvarna Motorcycles’ progressive approach to Swedish-inspired offroad motorcycle design. Dark blue graphics with electric yellow accents use the familiar colours in all-new combinations for 2023.

The ergonomics of the bodywork are specifically tailored to deliver comfort and control, with narrow contact points making it easy to shift between riding positions. Unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, a carbon composite subframe weighs just over 1 kg and has been engineered for specific rigidity using computational dynamics, and also contributes to outstanding handling and rider comfort.

Offering unsurpassed damping capability and comfort, compliant WP suspension makes light of the severest bumps, giving all TE and FE models optimal handling and control. The XPLOR 48 mm front fork has a split damping function and easy access preload adjusters. At the rear, a progressive linkage, 300 mm of travel and pressure balance in the shock absorb every surface change.

Predictable control makes for confident riders, able to take on any terrain. BRAKTEC hydraulic braking and clutch systems are used across the enduro range for their consistent operation, no matter how tough the going gets. The clutch delivers even wear and reliable, modulated operation and the braking system is tailored for enduro riding, with abundant stopping power and precise feedback.

In winning yet another FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title, Billy Bolt has again demonstrated the relentlessly effective technical package of his FE 350. A victory which furthers the reputation of Husqvarna Motorcycles, and once more confirms the whole enduro line-up as a competition benchmark.

2023 Technical Highlights

All-new colours, trim and distinctive dark blue graphics with electric yellow accents contribute to a unique look and stylishly adorn the Swedish inspired design, and complement the new metallic blue of the frame

A two-piece carbon fibre composite subframe weighs just over 1 kg and is a major contributor to outstanding handling and rider comfort

WP XPLOR front forks and WP XACT monoshock for consistent damping and exceptional handling

Two switchable Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) maps on 4-stroke models plus traction control. Two selectable ignition curves and automatic fuelling adjustment on 2-strokes

Advanced linkage progression, shared with the Husqvarna motocross range, for optimum control and comfort

Pankl Racing Systems 6-speed gearbox with enduro specific ratios for perfect command in all conditions

Unparalleled attention to detail and high-quality components for a pure riding experience

The enduro range is fitted with class-leading Michelin Enduro tyres for superior traction; tyres that are race-proven by the Husqvarna Factory Racing team

Enduro riders will be kitted out for every event with the 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Offroad Apparel Collection, featuring the Gotland Jacket, Pants, Shirt and Waterproof Gear, expressly designed for enduro competition. There is also a wide selection of Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories performance and suspension parts, machine protectors and workshop equipment to customise and maintain all TE and FE models.

The 2023 enduro range is now available worldwide at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

