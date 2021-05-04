Exclusive editions of Husqvarna Vitpilen 701, 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro LR created to mark collaboration with Italian casual clothing brand

Husqvarna Motorcycles and premium Italian casual clothing brand, REPLAY make perfect teammates with both brands being renowned for stylish, high-end products and a flair for innovation.

The partnership started in 2020 with the REPLAY logo proudly displayed on Husqvarna Motorcycles’ official Moto3 machines. It marked the beginning of a new chapter for both Husqvarna Motorcycles and REPLAY, as Husqvarna Motorcycles re-entered the Moto3 World Championship, while REPLAY took a strategic step into the motorcycle sector.

Recently, the REPLAY collaboration has inspired a limited edition of just 10 machines with exclusive components and graphics. The strictly one-off run features the Vitpilen 701, 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro LR. Each special edition has a new colour scheme and logos reflecting the Husqvarna Motorcycles and REPLAY branding.

The sporty lines of the Vitpilen 701 are accentuated by the new colours created for the REPLAY edition. The special version of this dynamic roadster, with its punchy, large-capacity single-cylinder engine and lightweight chassis, also features Technical Accessories from the Husqvarna Motorcycles catalogue. The Vitpilen 701’s singularity of purpose and spartan aesthetic are unmistakable in this special edition.

On top of new colours and graphics, the 701 Supermoto features also special Technical Accessories from Husqvarna Motorcycles for the REPLAY edition. Furthermore, the machine delivers a class-leading power-to-weight ratio and unrivalled agility with its 74 hp single-cylinder engine and 148 kg state-of-the-art chassis.

The super-versatile 701 Enduro LR ‘long range’ also receives the REPLAY treatment with a new colour scheme and a host of Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories. With nearly twice the fuel capacity of the standard 701 Enduro, the LR model takes intrepid riders even further, on-road and off.

To experience the unmistakable joy of riding Husqvarna motorcycles, these limited REPLAY edition models will soon be handed out to selected celebrities.

As well as the limited REPLAY editions, there will also be a special run of machines from Husqvarna Motorcycles with unique graphics to mark the collaboration with REPLAY. Look out for these in a number of REPLAY pop-up stores scheduled to appear internationally in Europe and Japan.

As expected from Husqvarna Motorcycles and REPLAY there is much more to come over the next few months, with a series of exciting initiatives reflecting the values of innovation and style shared by the premium brands.

Florian Burguet – Vice President Global Marketing Husqvarna Motorcycles: “Collaborating with REPLAY has given Husqvarna Motorcycles the perfect opportunity to establish a relationship with a brand with which we have many shared values. REPLAY’s focus on producing premium quality products, their progressive, forward-thinking approach to development and their flair for innovation sets them apart from others in the fashion world. We are proud to have the REPLAY logo adorn our Moto3 machines for the second year since our return to World Championship road racing. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship with REPLAY.”

Matteo Sinigaglia – CEO Fashion Box SpA: “Forming a close partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles allows REPLAY to step forward in the motorcycle world together with a brand that is known for its commitment to innovation and progression, the perfect partner for us to stand beside. Creating authentic experiences is something we value highly – a belief shared by Husqvarna Motorcycles and something that is key to developing the strong link between our two brands.”

Have a closer look at the exclusive REPLAY Limited Edition models here.

Fashion Box SpA

Founded in 1981, Fashion Box S.p.A. is a global leader in the denim segment. The Italian group, based in Asolo, in the province of Treviso, creates, promotes and distributes casual wear, accessories and footwear for men, women and children under the brands REPLAY, REPLAY&SONS and WE ARE REPLAY. Fashion Box is currently present throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa, in a total of over 50 countries. The wholesale distribution network includes 4,000 stores, 120 single-brand stores and 90 corners and shop-in-shops. Exports account for 89% of turnover.

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

