Husqvarna Motorcycles Casual Apparel Collection 2021 Available Now

Bringing modern styles and innovative functionality, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ new Casual Apparel Collection 2021 is an extensive range of clothing and accessories created for those living adventurous lifestyles. This spring’s new releases mix contemporary design with modern tailoring, allowing men and kids to express their riding passion 24/7.

The Casual Apparel Collection 2021 is separated into three mini collections – Explore Collection, Ride Collection and Live Collection.

Delivering a range of clothing that supports adventurous lifestyles, the Explore Collection provides innovative functionality, technical materials and stylish construction. Headlined by the Accelerate Hardshell Jacket, which features an eye catching, reflective black-on-black print, the lightweight jacket is constructed using a water and windproof 4-way stretch material to create a must-have item for those seeking outdoor adventures. In addition, the breathable and quick drying Accelerate Topographic Tee delivers a natural touch and features a subtle centre-front Husqvarna Motorcycles print.

Uniting riders who enjoy an active lifestyle, the Ride Collection is perfect for those that demand a little more functionality from their casual wear, without compromising on comfort or style. The Remote Tee is manufactured using drirelease cotton and is both breathable and quick drying, ensuring those always on the go keep cool and enjoy day-long comfort. When the pace slows down, the Remote Hoodie is perfect for keeping chills at bay.

The Live Collection offers comfort and style that is perfectly suited to everyday use. Featuring the Authentic Tee and the Authentic Zip Hoodie, both items proudly display a bold Husqvarna Motorcycles print. Together, they create a classic combo that allows riders to express their passion for two wheels at any time.

As part of a wide range of accessories, the Authentic Flat Cap and Remote Trucker Cap allow riders to add additional style while the Renegade Backpack is the perfect solution for the daily commuter.

The new Casual Apparel Collection 2021 is now available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer. Availability of individual items may differ from country to country.

