Husqvarna Motorcycles Confirms Isde 2021 Customers Support Packages

Husqvarna bike rental, race service, and spare parts packages available for riders for the 2021 International Six Days Enduro

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce full details of the Bike Rental, Race Service and Spare Parts packages that will be offered during this year’s International Six Days Enduro in Italy.

Kicking off on August 30th in Lombardy-Piedmont, the upcoming 95th edition of the prestigious annual event returns to Italy, eight years after the race was last held in the country, in Sardinia, 2013. An exclusive partner to the competition, Husqvarna Motorcycles will be on site to offer a comprehensive range of services to satisfy the needs of both professional and amateur competitors, as well as teams from all around the world.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ experienced personnel will be on hand in Lombardy-Piedmont to support all Husqvarna Motorcycles mounted riders contesting the week-long event. The range of services on offer will include Husqvarna Bike Rental, Race Service and Spare Parts.

Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Bike Rental

Husqvarna Motorcycles offers an exclusive rental program of Husqvarna motorcycles.

Available are 2022 enduro motorcycles for the following classes:

2-stroke: TE 250i, TE 300i

4-stroke: FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, FE 501

The price for renting a Husqvarna motorcycle during the Six Days is:

€ 2.690,- (excl. VAT) for 2-strokes

€ 2.990,- (excl. VAT) for 4-strokes

The rental price includes:

Husqvarna motorcycle for the period of the 2021 ISDE

Motorcycle transport costs to Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy

Registration and insurance of the motorcycle for the event

Order deadline for the bike rental is 30th of June 2021.

The number of rental bikes is limited and orders will be handled on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. No delivery guarantee can be given for orders received after the order deadline.

Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Race Service

Perfected over many years, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ International Six Days Enduro Race Service package ensures all Husqvarna Motorcycles riders (rental bike or privately owned) get the best equipment and professional support, allowing them to focus on racing and enjoying the event.

Husqvarna Motorcycles Race Service highlights:

Access to the Husqvarna Motorcycles Service Stations

Technical instructions for all Husqvarna Motorcycles riders

Technical assistance for the whole event as permitted according to FIM rules

Tools for the service

Motorex Lubricants and liquids for servicing (engine oil, cooling liquid, chain spray, etc.)

Petrol for race days

Daily update for settings and race information

WP Suspension support

Storage boxes for gloves, goggles, tyres, etc.

Service Points Emergency Assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks, fruit)

Spare Parts Service (costs of spare parts not included)

Catering (drinks, snacks, fruit, etc.)

One air filter every day for the race days per rider (up to six air filters in total)

First bike service after pre-ride (before technical control)

De-Restrict the motorcycle if required

The price for the Husqvarna Motorcycles Race Service during the 2021 ISDE is € 1.350 (excl. VAT). Unused fuel will not be reimbursed.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Race Service must be ordered before 31st of July 2021.

Riders interested in receiving further information should contact official Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers or importers.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles team will be in Lombardy-Piedmont to welcome you to the ISDE and to guarantee you receive expert technical assistance during your time in Italy.

