Husqvarna Motorcycles Enters Electric Mobility With The E-pilen Concept

One of several zero emissions options in development for urban riders.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is going forward into the future with a zero-emissions product range to broaden the brand’s appeal to existing riders as well as a whole new audience.

Inspired by the pioneering design of the successful Vitpilen and Svartpilen models, the brand offers a tantalising vision of what its future move into electric urban mobility will look like with the E-Pilen Concept.

The current Husqvarna Motorcycles street range is already known for being progressive, smart, dynamic and purely design oriented. These values will continue to be hallmarks of the E-mobility line. The E-Pilen Concept is a clear statement of that intent. With a power output of 8 kW and a range of 100 km the E-Pilen Concept has clearly been developed with the urban commuter and leisure rider in mind, with a range that maximises the time between battery charges.

Husqvarna Motorcycles keeps an open approach to all battery opportunities, aiding the parallel advantage of both fixed and swappable solutions. The E-Pilen Concept features a modular and swappable battery system allowing the power pack to be exchanged, extending the appeal and utility of electric motorcycles to those considering the switch.

It has always been the aim of Husqvarna Motorcycles to develop new products accessible to the broadest possible spectrum of riders. The E-mobility range will retain and continue the riding pleasure and dynamics refined through the long history and experience of the brand. In support of the E-mobility initiative, Husqvarna Motorcycles will strategically expand its dealer presence in urban and metropolitan areas.

Development of the E-mobility range is already well-advanced and further information will be released in the near future.

