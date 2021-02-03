Husqvarna Motorcycles Expands Its Street Line-up With The All-new Svartpilen 125

Urban Explorer Delivers Independence And Exceptional Riding Experiences To The Youth Of Today.

Opening up the world of urban exploration to a new generation of youngsters, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the availability of the all-new Svartpilen 125. Expanding the Svartpilen line-up to give younger riders the opportunity to learn and travel with certainty, the single-cylinder machine matches intelligent design with high-end componentry, agile handling and a rugged aesthetic.

With confidence inspiring ergonomics, unique style and assertive performance, the Svartpilen 125 delivers a dynamic riding experience while sharing many of the same high-quality components as found on the larger sized Svartpilen machines. Whether it is riding through inner-city traffic or exploring the open road, the combination of a controllable 125 cc EURO 5 compliant engine with nimble handling and low fuel consumption makes the Svartpilen 125 the perfect choice.

Further boosting the urban credentials, the Svartpilen 125 is fitted with dependable hydraulic ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS technology for superior braking performance and control in all conditions. Ensuring exact rider feedback when navigating busy urban environments, WP APEX 43 mm open cartridge forks and a WP APEX rear shock deliver nimble handling to keep riders comfortable and safe.

The rugged, stripped back appearance of the Svartpilen 125 creates a timeless and authentic look, showcasing the motorcycle’s quality craftmanship and reflecting its dynamic riding experience. A black powder-coated steel frame, striking bronze coloured engine covers and anodised componentry highlight the unique and stylish design.

Technical highlights Svartpilen 125:

Excellent power-to-weight ratio

EURO 5 homologated

A1 licence compliant

High-quality components and technology

17” front and rear spoked wheels fitted with Pirelli tyres

Premium build quality

125 cc single cylinder engine delivers controllable power

Lightweight – 146 kg without fuel

CNC machined footrests

Nimble handling

LED headlight and taillight

Low fuel consumption

Accompanying Husqvarna Motorcycles’ range of street motorcycles, the Functional Street Apparel Collection features high-quality products, all designed and made to the highest standards to deliver style and unrestricted movement. To further protect and enhance the Svartpilen 125, an extensive line-up of high-quality Technical Accessories ensures increased durability, personalisation and functionality.

The 2021 Svartpilen 125 is available from February 2021 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in the UK priced £4,499.

