EE 3 AND EE 5 ELECTRIFY THE JUNIOR OFF-ROAD MARKET

Husqvarna Motorcycles is leading the green offroad charge with its 2023 electric minicycle line-up offering a choice of two models – the EE 3 and the EE 5 – with performance to rival 50cc petrol-driven motorcycles, so that young riders can step into the exciting world of motocross on the all-new EE 3 to learn offroad skills, while the EE 5 has a distinct competition focus.

The EE 3, the perfect entry-level machine for youngsters, is undeniably a fully-fledged motorcycle, delivering the same high-level of quality for beginners and recreational riders as the competition-focused EE 5. With its chromium molybdenum frame, durable WP suspension and advanced lightweight construction, the EE 3 sets a new benchmark for electric minicycles.

Peak power of 3.8 kW brings the thrills but will not overwhelm younger riders, thanks to compliant delivery via an intelligent, state-of-the-art control unit. The electric motor’s permanent drive means there is no clutch or gearbox to master, further simplifying the riding experience. Small diameter 10” wheels add to EE 3’s easy manageability, as do a low, adjustable seat height and hand lever-operated front and rear brakes. A fast-charging Li-Ion battery quickly returns the EE 3 to the action.

Aimed at beginners and experienced racers, the EE 5 is clearly inspired by the TC 50 motocross machine, delivering electric motor performance to rival its combustion engine counterpart. A chromium molybdenum frame, premium adjustable WP suspension, 12” front wheel and advanced lightweight construction make the EE 5 a complete racing machine able to run at the front.

The EE 5’s electric motor ups the performance package with peak power of 5 kW, delivered via an intelligent, state-of-the-art control unit. It eliminates the need for a clutch or gearbox so that new riders can focus on building their offroad riding skills. Run time of the EE 5 is up to two hours of ordinary riding or 25 minutes in flat-out competition conditions, while it takes just 70 minutes to fully recharge the lithium-ion battery.Young riders of every height can hone their skills on the EE 5 thanks to an easily adjustable seat, which can be lowered even further (to 550 mm) with an optional Suspension Lowering Kit.

2023 Technical Highlights

State-of-the-art electric motors with 3.8 kW (EE 3) and 5 kW (EE 5) peak output

Six different ride modes

648 Wh (EE 3) and 907 Wh (EE 5) lithium-ion batteries

Quick charging

High-end chassis with race proven technology

New MAXXIS MAXXCROSS MX-ST tyres give predictable grip on a variety of terrain

EE 3 features durable WP suspension providing advanced performance and control

EE 5 is equipped with the latest WP XACT air fork and a WP rear shock providing advanced performance and control

Swedish-inspired design and striking new, modern graphics in white, blue and electric yellow accents

Ergonomics are adjustable to suit rider size

A selection of competition-type Technical Accessories has been developed for the EE 3 and EE 5, further enhancing the performance and personalisation of these minicycles. For optimum safety and unrestricted performance, a comprehensive Functional Offroad Apparel Collection, designed specifically for the champions of tomorrow, combines innovative technical features for improved comfort, protection, and style.

The 2023 electric minicycles are available from now onwards worldwide at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

