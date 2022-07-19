Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Husqvarna Motorcycles launches 3d configurator for the brand’s all-new 2023 FC 450.

Motocross riders can evaluate technical accessories for their competition machine in an immersive online experience.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the launch of a 3D configurator alongside the introduction of its new motocross range. The configurator offers a whole new experience in design and functionality, allowing potential purchasers to specify and style the motocross machine they need to beat the competition.

A collaboration with Unreal Engine and Google led to the creation of the live-streaming, 3D configurator. Riders can experiment with almost infinite combinations of options and Technical Accessories to fashion their own individual competition machine. First to feature on the platform will be the FC 450.

Much more than a simple, virtual online showroom, the configurator offers photo-realistic renditions of the FC 450, styled and equipped to meet the demands, requirements and taste of aspiring owners. Their creations can then be viewed in various immersive scenarios and backgrounds, allowing riders to assess the look and dynamics of their vision.

Customers can take a closer look at more than 150 items from the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range in the online configurator, which will form an essential additional line of communication between riders and dealers, from even before the customer commits to buy, right up to the point of motorcycle delivery.

Other models from the Husqvarna Motorcycles motocross range are scheduled to be added to the configurator, with the 2-stroke TC 250 soon to follow the 4-stroke FC 450 onto the platform.

The configurator, in partnership with Unreal Engine and Google, is yet another example of the commitment of Husqvarna Motorcycles to use innovation and high-tech engineering to give dedicated motocross riders the machines they need to outperform the competition.

