Husqvarna Motorcycles launches 3d configurator for the brand’s all-new 2023 FC 450.
Motocross riders can evaluate technical accessories for their competition machine in an immersive online experience.
Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the launch of a 3D configurator alongside the introduction of its new motocross range. The configurator offers a whole new experience in design and functionality, allowing potential purchasers to specify and style the motocross machine they need to beat the competition.
A collaboration with Unreal Engine and Google led to the creation of the live-streaming, 3D configurator. Riders can experiment with almost infinite combinations of options and Technical Accessories to fashion their own individual competition machine. First to feature on the platform will be the FC 450.
Much more than a simple, virtual online showroom, the configurator offers photo-realistic renditions of the FC 450, styled and equipped to meet the demands, requirements and taste of aspiring owners. Their creations can then be viewed in various immersive scenarios and backgrounds, allowing riders to assess the look and dynamics of their vision.
