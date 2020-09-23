Underlining the brand’s continued commitment to the supermoto segment, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the release of the MY21 FS 450 – the single-cylinder competition supermoto machine that features advanced engineering, class-leading ergonomics and traction control as standard.

Housing a compact 63 hp engine within a lightweight frame and modern bodywork, the FS 450 features revised suspension settings that deliver enhanced handling and damping characteristics for incredible on-track riding experiences.

For 2021, the FS 450 features WP XACT forks with AER technology and a new mid-valve damping system that ensures a more consistent front-end suspension performance. Further enhancing the machine’s manoeuvrability, a new 22 mm diameter front axle and a 7 mm reduction in the base offset of the forks sharpens turning and overall agility. Refinements to the easily adjustable WP XACT shock improve rear-end damping performance with new, low-friction linkage seals delivering a refined suspension response.

Firing into life with a simple press of the electric start button, the FS 450’s SOHC engine provides riders with responsive and usable power, delivered smoothly through the Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox.

The FS 450’s functional bodywork delivers ergonomics designed for exceptional comfort and is further enhanced by the addition of a high-grip seat cover to improve control in all conditions.

Enabling balanced and powerful braking, a 4 piston radially-mounted Brembo brake caliper and pump work in conjunction with a 310 mm disc to deliver exceptional front wheel stopping performance. A single piston brake caliper and a 220 mm disc are mounted at the rear.

The FS 450 features premium components, including CNC machined triple clamps, Alpina wheels and Bridgestone tyres, a carbon fibre composite subframe and a MAGURA hydraulic clutch, ensuring unrivalled, top-level supermoto performance.

Technical Highlights:

• New mid-valve damping provides consistent fork performance

• New low-friction linkage seals for smoother shock action

• Revised WP XACT shock settings improve traction

• New seat cover texture for exceptional comfort and control

• Shortened wheelbase (7 mm) for optimal turning capabilities

• New 22 mm front wheel axle for improved fork response

• Engine – 63 hp and only 27.3 kg

• Frame – perfect flex characteristics, advanced rider feedback

• Carbon fibre composite subframe – lightweight and robust

• Swingarm – optimal stiffness and reliability in a lightweight construction

• WP XACT front fork – progressive and consistent damping

• WP XACT rear shock – 266 mm wheel travel

• Black 16.5”/17” Alpina spoked wheels and Bridgestone slick tyres – top-level performance

• Bodywork – distinctive looks, modern design and new seat cover texture

• ProTaper handlebar – class-leading function and style

• Launch control – maximum traction for perfect starts

• High performance Brembo brakes – shorter stopping distance with greater control and confidence

Meeting the highest quality standards, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Functional Apparel collections ensure racers are fully prepared for their next ride. Additionally, a dedicated line of Technical Accessories allows riders to customise and further enhance the performance of the FS 450.

The 2021 FS 450 will be available worldwide from October onwards at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availabilities may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.