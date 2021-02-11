Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches Electric Balance Bikes For 2021

Exciting new opportunities for youngsters to enter the world of riding.

Allowing children to confidently start riding, Husqvarna Motorcycles has formed an exciting partnership with electric balance bike manufacturer STACYC™ to offer two race team inspired models – the Husqvarna Motorcycles Replica 12eDrive and 16eDrive. Available exclusively from authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers, each model ensures entry-level enjoyment while encouraging the development of essential riding skills.

Featuring three selectable power modes, as well as a non-powered coast mode, both Husqvarna Motorcycles Replica STACYC™ models allow younger riders to safely progress at their own pace. Helping to develop all-important hand-eye coordination, balance and throttle control, with a run-time of up to 60 minutes they offer long lasting pleasure while also encouraging extended outdoor fun. Fast recharging leaves little time to rest.

The smallest model in the range, the Replica 12eDrive, is perfect for 3-5-year-old boys and girls. Combining coast mode, where no power is transmitted to the back wheel, with its low 33 cm seat height and 12-inch wheels, the basic skills of pushing and coasting can quickly be learned. Once mastered, one of the three power modes can be selected, allowing riders to progress at pace while learning essential throttle control skills. The 12eDrive is capable of 8, 11 or 14 km/h.

For taller or more confident 4-8-year old youngsters, the Replica 16eDrive features a more powerful, high-output brushless motor, with three power selection modes that allow riders to reach 8, 12 and 21 km/h. Together with an aluminium chassis, 43 cm seat height and much larger 16-inch wheels, it is capable of handling rougher terrain, at higher speeds.

With both the 12eDrive and 16eDrive models perfect for giving children their first taste of two-wheeled fun and freedom, with Husqvarna Motorcycles EE 5 they can then transition seamlessly onto their first electric-powered motocross machine. The perfect model for budding youngsters to continue their journey into the world of offroad riding, the EE 5 features youth-specific ergonomics, offers the latest technology, features an adjustable seat height and six selectable power modes.

Husqvarna Motorcycles Replica 12eDrive and 16eDrive models will start being available at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers from February 1st, 2021. Both models are also available in the US. Availabilities may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

