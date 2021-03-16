Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches Functional Apparel Collection For 2021

Gotland Jacket

The all new Gotland Jacket is extremely versatile and feature-packed. A lightweight, breathable, water-repellent offroad enduro jacket with multi-season appeal. When the temperature rises the Gotland Jacket doubles as a vest, with sleeves that can be detached and stowed in its large rear cargo pocket. Comprehensive ventilation lets cool air in and warm air out. Numerous other pockets inside and out add to the Gotland’s usefulness, one of the internal pockets being totally waterproof. Preformed shoulders and elbows plus reflective detailing provide comfort and protection.

Gotland Pants

Team the Gotland Jacket with Gotland Pants. Lightweight, durable and breathable, the Gotland Pants are Cordura-reinforced, offering highly effective ventilation and feature heatproof and abrasion-resistant leather knee reinforcement.

Gotland Shirt

The Gotland Shirt is a fresh take on an offroad staple. Light and robust, the modern yet timeless Gotland Shirt is water repellent while remaining breathable.

Gotland Waterproof Gear

For wet weather offroad days, the new Functional Apparel Collection features the Gotland Jacket and Pants WP. Waterproof, multilayer, functional membranes keep the elements at bay. Hard-wearing construction and design also allow for easy movement and plenty of ventilation as required.

Motocross Railed Gear

The new Railed Gear packs modern, premium motocross style into a wide range, with the Moto 9 Flex Railed Helmet by Bell, Racecraft+ Goggles by 100%, Railed Pants as well as Railed and Railed Pro Shirts. Junior crossers get in on the action with the Kids Railed Gear.

Offroad boots

The new offroad boots now cater for all riders from entry level to professional with the X-3 SRS and Crossfire 3 SRS Boots. They are designed and manufactured exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by market leader SIDI.







The new Functional Apparel Collection 2021 is now available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer. Availability of individual items may differ from country to country.