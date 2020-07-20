Husqvarna Motorcycles Led Headlight

Designed specifically for offroad purpose, the LED Headlight offers superior headlight illumination. Fitting within the original headlight mask on all Husqvarna Motorcycles TE, FE and TX models, the LED Headlight delivers notably increased light output for enduro and offroad use.

Available as a Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessory the powerful LED headlight delivers improved lighting performance and can be easily fitted. With a 1,500 Lumen output and 5,500 Kelvin light colour, serious offroad adventures are no longer limited to daylight hours.

Undergoing rigorous testing, the LED headlight is used by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team in the WESS Enduro World Championship, proving itself exceptionally robust in even the harshest of conditions.

Ensuring simple operation when riding, the LED headlight can be turned on and off with the high beam switch.

The LED headlight is available at all UK authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers for £244.26.