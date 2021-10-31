Dynamic and versatile travel machine to offer outstanding street and offroad capability for uncompromised exploration.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Norden 901 finally hits dealer floors. First shown to great acclaim as a concept model at the EICMA Show in 2019, Husqvarna Motorcycles has built true offroad ability into an exceptional adventure travel motorcycle that keeps going when the tarmac roads end.

Inspired by Husqvarna Motorcycles multi-terrain Rally machines, the Norden 901 is built to cover long distances across challenging, diverse landscapes. Fast, fun, nimble and above all capable, this is a motorcycle to make even the longest riding days rewarding, no matter how far the rider chooses to go, on road or off.

The Norden 901 brings a tough yet lightweight approach to the midclass adventure sector. A smooth and torquey 899 cc, 105 hp parallel twin engine powers the Norden 901 while balancer shafts minimise vibration. The engine is housed in a light steel trellis frame, prepared to carry rider, luggage, and passenger to the furthest points of the compass across any terrain, assisted by WP APEX suspension with long travel. Large diameter 21’’ front and 18’’ rear wheels roll easily over obstacles on the trail. For all its exemplary offroad ability, the Norden 901 also offers unrivalled comfort and agility on tarmac.

A rider headed deep into unknown territory needs to know they can rely on their machine in extreme situations. Therefore, the Norden 901 braking system is backed up by switchable Bosch Cornering ABS with Street and Offroad modes. Husqvarna Motorcycles’ lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) is also there to assist, with particular attention having been paid to its levels of offroad assistance.

Making every journey an adventure beyond the horizon, the Norden 901 offers three selectable ride modes as standard (Street, Rain, Offroad) and an optional Explorer mode to deal with every circumstance the rider might meet. An Easy Shift function allows for clutchless changes up and down the six-speed gearbox while a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) maintains rear wheel composure.

Technical highlights:

Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame with engine as stressed member

889 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 100 Nm of torque

Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort both on the street and offroad

Three selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad) and optional Explorer mode

Cutting-edge, switchable cornering ABS with Offroad mode

Ride-by-wire throttle

Easy Shift function

Cornering-sensitive traction control allows for nine levels of adjustable rear wheel slip (in Explorer mode)

Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC)

Tubeless spoked wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres for peak performance on the street and offroad

Large capacity, 19-litre fuel tank provides an extended range of up to 400 km

Optional Connectivity Unit provides turn-by-turn navigation, telephone call reception and music selection functionality from the rider’s smartphone

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Apparel Collection features riding gear produced for the Norden 901 rider, perfectly complementing the outstanding design of the motorcycle, and developed to keep you warm, dry and safe all year round. The Norden 901 has been designed to evolve with your riding requirements, and for added usability the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range offers luggage systems, performance and chassis enhancements and ergonomic solutions to let you customise the Norden 901 to suit your riding.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ highly awaited 2022 Norden 901 will be available from November 2021 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

Federico Valentini – Head of Husqvarna Motorcycles Marketing: “Since 2014, the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand has been constantly evolving. The launch of the Norden 901 sees us move into another market segment – travel. The motorcycle was unveiled to a highly enthusiastic reception at EICMA 2019 and there has been mounting anticipation ahead of its launch. Now it is finally here, and we believe that the Norden 901 will become a class-leading favourite of riders with the ambition to explore further.”

